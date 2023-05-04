Steal his look: King Charles III
Patek Philippe rose-gold 5227R-001 Calatrava watch, £32,380
Burberry cotton gabardine Kensington Heritage trench coat, £1,790
CW Dixey & Son Imperial 07 sunglasses, £320
Ettinger leather Heritage St James attaché case, £3,900
Asprey gold signet ring, from £2,150
Barbour Sylkoil Classic Beaufort wax jacket, £279
Lock & Co Hatters tweed Gill flat cap, £135
Benson & Clegg silk Royal Marines tie, £75
Campbell’s of Beauly tweed breeks, £225
Henry Poole & Co chestnut-handle umbrella, £320
Daks wool suit, £595
Elizabeth Gage gold, amethyst and grey-pearl Kiss pin, £26,400
Sophie James Mayfair limited-edition The Crown candle, £65
Purdey tweed vest, £475, net-a-porter.com
Hunter rubber Original Tall Wellington boots, £125
Nyetimber limited-edition Coronation Classic Cuvée MV sparkling wine, £39.50
Dents cotton Savoy gloves, £15
886 by The Royal Mint gold King Charles III hallmark cuff, £19,995
Anderson & Sheppard silk neckerchief, £95
David Morris white-gold, diamond and spinel Coronation ring, POA
Crockett & Jones leather Pembroke shoes, £810
Fortnum & Mason Fortnum’s Coronation Restaurant box of 90 teabags, £150
New & Lingwood cotton dressing gown, £595
Halcyon Days enamel His Majesty King Charles III Cypher box, £250
Turnbull & Asser cotton shirt, £250
