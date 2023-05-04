Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Patek Philippe rose-gold 5227R-001 Calatrava watch, £32,380

Burberry cotton gabardine Kensington Heritage trench coat, £1,790

CW Dixey & Son Imperial 07 sunglasses, £320

CW Dixey & Son Imperial 07 sunglasses, £320

Ettinger leather Heritage St James attaché case, £‌3,900

Asprey gold signet ring, from £2,150

Barbour Sylkoil Classic Beaufort wax jacket, £279

Barbour Sylkoil Classic Beaufort wax jacket, £279

Lock & Co Hatters tweed Gill flat cap, £135

Lock & Co Hatters tweed Gill flat cap, £135

Benson & Clegg silk Royal Marines tie, £75

Benson & Clegg silk Royal Marines tie, £75

Campbell’s of Beauly tweed breeks, £225

Campbell’s of Beauly tweed breeks, £225

Henry Poole & Co chestnut-handle umbrella, £320

Henry Poole & Co chestnut-handle umbrella, £320

Daks wool suit, £595

Daks wool suit, £595

Elizabeth Gage gold, amethyst and grey-pearl Kiss pin, £26,400

Elizabeth Gage gold, amethyst and grey-pearl Kiss pin, £26,400

Sophie James Mayfair limited-edition The Crown candle, £65

Sophie James Mayfair limited-edition The Crown candle, £65

Purdey tweed vest, £475, net-a-porter.com

Purdey tweed vest, £475, net-a-porter.com

Hunter rubber Original Tall Wellington boots, £125

Hunter rubber Original Tall Wellington boots, £125

Nyetimber limited-edition Coronation Classic Cuvée MV sparkling wine, £39.50

Nyetimber limited-edition Coronation Classic Cuvée MV sparkling wine, £39.50

Dents cotton Savoy gloves, £15

Dents cotton Savoy gloves, £15

886 by The Royal Mint gold King Charles III hallmark cuff, £19,995

Anderson & Sheppard silk neckerchief, £95

Anderson & Sheppard silk neckerchief, £95

David Morris white-gold, diamond and spinel Coronation ring, POA

Crockett & Jones leather Pembroke shoes, £810

Crockett & Jones leather Pembroke shoes, £810

Fortnum & Mason Fortnum’s Coronation Restaurant box of 90 teabags, £150

Fortnum & Mason Fortnum’s Coronation Restaurant box of 90 teabags, £150

New & Lingwood cotton dressing gown, £595

New & Lingwood cotton dressing gown, £595

Halcyon Days enamel His Majesty King Charles III Cypher box, £250

Turnbull & Asser cotton shirt, £250

Turnbull & Asser cotton shirt, £250

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments