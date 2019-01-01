Reinsurers are facing a tough start to the year as price increases for contracts up for renewal failed to materialise.

Prices for contracts that renewed on January 1 were overall flat to slightly down, according to reinsurance broker Willis Re.

This was despite industry hopes that a second consecutive year of heavy losses from a series of fires and storms in 2018 would lead to rises in the latest renewal season.

That will add to pressure on the business models of companies that sell insurance to insurance companies after years of falling prices.

James Vickers, chairman of Willis Re International, said: “Reinsurers would have hoped to build on the momentum that started in January last year. Some will be happy in terms of demand, but they’re not doing backflips in the boardroom.”

The falling prices have to some extent been offset by increasing demand as some big insurers, such as AIG, have bought more reinsurance to dampen the impact of natural catastrophes on their profits.

Last year was the fourth most expensive on record for the insurance industry, according to estimates from Swiss Re.

The combination of wildfires in California and storms in Asia and the eastern US will lead to $79bn of payouts. That came on top of a very expensive 2017 when hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria led to more than $100bn of losses.

Mr Vickers said that, while prices for reinsurance overall had not shown any increases, customers exposed to the worst of the natural catastrophes have had to pay more.

“People said that the fires in 2017 were a strange, one-off event but it has happened again. That has been a challenge for people to manage. Small Californian insurers had to pay quite big rate increases of 20 per cent upwards,” said Mr Vickers.

Rates more broadly have not been helped by the continuing availability of so-called alternative capital.

The growth of this capital, which comes from institutional investors backing insurance risks via instruments such as catastrophe bonds, has been depressing reinsurance prices for nearly a decade.

“There is no issue about the underlying interest of capital markets in insurance risk,” said Mr Vickers, although he added that such alternative capital was facing a “real test” as some of the funds face heavy losses and investors may not want to put more money into them.

“It will be difficult for some funds to reload because their record is getting quite poor,” said Mr Vickers. “We’ll see a bit of weeding out between the best performers and those who are less successful.”

Another problem facing alternative capital is so-called trapped collateral.

Money put into funds or instruments that might face claims cannot be withdrawn until the claims have been paid. That can take years.

In the meantime the investors have to decide whether to put in fresh money to back new risks, or to wait on the sidelines until their existing collateral has been released.