Shades of green in business education rankings

These days, there is no shortage of advocates for “kinder and greener” MBAs. Many campaigners now criticise business school rankings for focusing on graduates’ salaries rather than the tools and values needed for a more responsible form of capitalism.

But, while a growing number of institutions are launching sustainability courses, institutes and other initiatives, progress in assessing their extent and effect lags behind. Most reporting remains descriptive, anecdotal and difficult to measure. As the table below shows, efforts to track progress more rigorously are nonetheless under way. They offer some indications of the business schools that are doing more according to a range of data points.

The FT’s business school rankings, like some others, have long assessed factors such as gender and international diversity among students, faculty and leadership. More recently, they have sought to track the extent to which environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are integrated into teaching.

In compiling the table, the FT’s researchers took as a starting point ESG in teaching in the 2021 FT Global MBA rankings. Participating schools are accredited by a leading agency (the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business or Equis), have classes of a certain minimum size and agree to share data. Iese in Spain, Edhec in France and Darden in the US all performed strongly. The researchers then compared the FT’s performance measures with data produced by other emerging benchmarks. The variations are significant.

Business schools with carbon-neutral targets demonstrate a commitment to tackling climate change

There is no attempt to provide an overall ranking: the methodologies vary, data are imperfect and the timeframes and breadth of analysis (sometimes business schools; at other times their wider university) are not directly comparable. Instead, schools are listed in alphabetical order. The FT asked whether they had target dates to become net carbon-neutral. While business schools may not be significant CO2 producers in their own right, and some have inherited older buildings that are less efficient, those with targets demonstrate a commitment to tackling climate change and set an example to students and faculty.

Darden achieved net zero emissions in 2018, helped by an innovative partnership with a local solar power station. A further 12 schools aim to reach the goal by 2030, including six within the next three years. Several have targets as far off as 2050, or even 2060 in the case of Miami Herbert Business School, while seven have disclosed no target at all. Many focus only on Scope 1 and 2 emissions (respectively those directly produced by the school and those arising from the energy it buys) or on those plus some parts of Scope 3 emissions (which cover all other parts of the value chain, including travel).

A second way to assess business schools’ societal impact is through their research output. Wilfred Mijnhardt, policy director at Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), studied the proportion of papers published by academics in top schools between 2018 and 2021 that addressed topics in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By this measure, Edinburgh, Melbourne and Esade all score highly.

A more holistic assessment comes from Corporate Knights, a Canadian publisher, which produces an annual Better World MBA ranking based on factors such as the integration of sustainability into core courses, research and specialist institutes and centres, as well as faculty gender and racial diversity. Its most recent edition places Australia’s Griffith Business School top, followed by Maastricht University’s School of Business and Economics in the Netherlands, though neither make it on to the FT list. Others that score well but are on the FT list include Warwick, Durham and Edinburgh in the UK, along with St Gallen.

The Positive Impact Rating for business schools published its second rating in 2021 based on 8,800 student assessments of factors including culture, governance, learning methods and public engagement. It gives four stars to Fordham and Grenoble Ecole de Management in France, as well as Esade in Spain.

Times Higher Education also runs an impact ranking for universities, using data such as research, operations and teaching benchmarked against the SDGs. Assuming business schools rate in line with their parent institutions, some of the best are Alliance Manchester and Leeds in the UK and Melbourne and Monash in Australia.

Finally, the heavily US-focused Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (Stars) — produced by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, which also judges universities overall — gives its highest “platinum” rating to Cornell, Berkeley and the University of Connecticut, each of which has a business school.

Despite the differing assessment methodologies, the trends and links provide prospective students, employers and faculty alike with a rich range of benchmarks — and business schools with plenty of room for improvement.

How schools score on sustainability School name Location FT MBA ESG rank Carbon neutral year RSM SDG rank Corporate Knights rank Positive impact rating THE Impact rank Stars rank Alliance Manchester Business School UK 5 30 38 1 Babson College: Olin US 86 2050 87 Gold Bayes Business School UK 46 2040* 12 67 301-400 Cornell University: Johnson US 70 2035** 55 126 Platinum Durham University Business School UK 14 2040 36 10 87 Edhec Business School France 3 2030 18 85 3 Emory University: Goizueta US 93 2050 75 99 Gold Esade Business School France 16 2045 7 43 4 Essec Business School France 25 2040 32 61 Fordham University: Gabelli US 28 24 4 George Washington University US 49 2030** 72 53 Gold Grenoble Ecole de Management France 2030 4 HEC Paris France 57 2050 60 91 Iese Business School Spain 1 22 74 201-300 Indian School of Business India 97 62 89 Leeds University Business School UK 2030 16 London Business School UK 13 59 101 McGill University: Desautels Canada 79 2040** 26 25 101-200 Gold Melbourne Business School Australia 78 4 117 3 Miami Herbert Business School US 17 2060* 14 21 101-200 Gold Monash Business School Australia 2030 18 Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University Netherlands 47 2024 23 48 Texas A & M University: Mays US 90 2050** 63 113 Gold Tias Business School, Tilburg University Netherlands 2025 100 301-400 UCLA Anderson School of Management US 2025 77 Gold University of California at Berkeley: Haas US 2025* 80 31 Platinum University of California at Davis US 2025** Gold University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business South Africa 12 22 101-200 University of Connecticut School of Business US 60 2050 16 140 Platinum University of Edinburgh Business School UK 2040** 3 6 36 University of Maryland: Smith US 39 2025** 69 142 101-200 Gold University of North Carolina: Kenan-Flagler US 9 2040 65 16 101-200 Gold University of Notre Dame: Mendoza US 44 2050* 29 132 Silver * University of St Gallen Switzerland 8 2030 9 3 University of Texas at Austin: McCombs US 35 25 84 Gold University of Toronto: Rotman Canada 82 2050 52 28 34 University of Virginia: Darden US 4 2018* 50 88 Gold Warwick Business School UK 22 2030* 28 3 Yale School of Management US 11 2035* 64 75 Gold

