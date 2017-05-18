Theresa May calls for end to ‘selfish individualism’ in Conservative manifesto

Theresa May has launched an election manifesto that pledges to move resources away from the middle class and elderly and towards “ordinary working families”, calling on Conservatives to “reject selfish individualism”.

Launching the Tory manifesto in Halifax, West Yorkshire, the prime minister promised a modern industrial strategy, tough curbs on immigration and more money for schools.

Most controversial is her plan to scrap the planned Tory cap on the amount an individual is expected to pay towards social care — those who require care in their homes will have to pay for it from the value of a house for the first time.

The pensions “triple lock” that guaranteed rises of at least 2.5 per cent will be dropped and the winter fuel allowance, worth up to £300 a year, will be means-tested.

Mrs May’s allies say the reforms are a signal of her willingness to confront “tough challenges”. It also shows she is prepared to take on core Tory voters as she seeks to extend her party’s appeal into Labour heartlands.

Meanwhile the Tory leader has given herself more fiscal wriggle room by pushing out the target for balancing the deficit. The manifesto says that this should occur “by the middle of the next decade” — some 10 years after originally intended.

She also signalled her willingness to take on big business, saying she intends to carry out a review into share buybacks by FTSE companies to stop them being used artificially to hit performance targets. There will also be new rules governing takeovers of companies in “critical national infrastructure” including telecoms, energy, defence and civil nuclear power companies.

In an indirect attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, which has promised a raft of nationalisations and a huge increase in public spending, Mrs May insisted that the British public were “not ideological”. Her manifesto would mean a “mainstream Government for a mainstream Britain,” she said.

“The next five years are the most challenging that Britain has faced in my lifetime,” Mrs May said. That required strong leadership from her party, she argued. “I believe we can and must take this opportunity to build a great meritocracy here in Britain.”

The launch came as a poll by Ipsos Mori found the gap between the Tories and Labour narrowing — although Mrs May’s party was still ahead by 15 points. Mori said the Tories were at 49 per cent, Labour up 8 to 34 per cent and the Lib Dems down 7 points to 7 per cent.

Mrs May’s policy to tackle Britain’s growing crisis in social care is an abandonment of David Cameron’s plan to put a £72,000 cap on total social care costs for the over-65s as of 2020.

Instead, the manifesto proposes a single capital floor, below which assets will be protected from social care costs. The cap on costs is being replaced by a guarantee that each family will be allowed to keep £100,000 in assets.

Philip Hammond and Boris Johnson at the manifesto launch © PA

The more modest reform would expose wealthy pensioners to potentially huge costs if they develop a long-term condition such as dementia, but Conservative officials insist it will be fairer. They also say the policy has been costed but have not supplied their arithmetic.

The plan is significantly more limited than the one in the 2015 Conservative manifesto which followed recommendations by the 2011 review by Sir Andrew Dilnot, which were broadly accepted and legislated for by Mr Cameron’s government.

The cost of raising the floor on assets to £100,000 from the current value of £23,250 will be met by means-testing winter fuel payments for the elderly — a benefit of up to £300 a year that was introduced by Gordon Brown.

Money will also be saved by including pensioners’ homes in the means test for domiciliary care for the first time. There will also be significant long-term savings from scrapping the planned cap on care fees, which will hit richer pensioners hardest.

They will have to pay for their care, as now, either by selling their homes or by deferring payment until their death — a right that will be extended to those receiving care at home.

Sir Andrew said the government had missed an open goal. “I do feel very disappointed . . . for all of, for millions of people,” he told the Today programme.

“The changes are not bad in themselves but fail to tackle the central problem that scares most people,” he said. “There’s nothing anyone can do to pool the risk with the rest of the population, you just have to hope you are not unlucky.”

On Brexit, the manifesto recommits the government to the existing Tory policy of leaving the single market and the customs union while trying to achieve a “deep and special” free-trade agreement.

“If we get Brexit right, we can use this moment of change to build a stronger, fairer, more prosperous Britain here at home,” Mrs May said.

The document makes clear that there will be no “Leveson 2” inquiry into the press, no second Scottish referendum and a repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act. It also confirms a plan to move Channel 4, the broadcaster, out of London.

The manifesto gives employers a tax break if they hire people struggling to gain a foothold in the labour market, such as the disabled, the long-term unemployed and former criminals.

Employers would be given a one-year holiday on paying national insurance contributions for “vulnerable” new employees. The tax break would be worth about £1,600 on average.

The employment rate is at a record high in Britain but some groups remain at a disadvantage in the jobs market. Fewer than 50 per cent of disabled people aged 16-64 are in work, for example. The government’s welfare to work policies have not reduced the employment gap between disabled and non-disabled people.

Two-thirds of working-age people claimed at least one out-of-work benefit at some point during the two years after their conviction or release from prison, according to a government analysis from 2011.

Mrs May’s policy would apply to companies employing someone with a disability, former wards of the care system, people who have committed a crime “but who have repaid their debt to society”, people who have been unemployed for more than a year and people with chronic mental health problems.

The Conservatives said the total number of people eligible for the policy was about 3m, most of whom were disabled. “We will do more to help those who have found it difficult to find employment,” the party said. “In a country that offers real economic security, everyone who can work should be able to do so.”

The party said the tax break would “pay for itself” so long as at least one in three of the workers would not otherwise have found a job.