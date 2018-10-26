What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Readers will have the chance to quiz University Challenge star Bobby Seagull at FT Money’s next reader event.

The maths teacher from east London shot to fame on the BBC show and has since starred in Monkman and Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain, a TV series. His first solo book, The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers, has just been published by Penguin Books.

To be held at the FT’s London office on the evening of Monday November 26, he will be interviewed by Claer Barrett, the FT’s personal finance editor, and will take questions from the audience (please think of some really hard ones).

A hardback copy of the book (RRP £16.99) is included in the £40 ticket price, which also includes a glass of wine or soft drink upon arrival. Bobby Seagull will take part in a book signing at the end of the evening.

Drawing from material in his book, he will reveal what inspired his love of numbers, and how we can apply the beauty of mathematics to everyday situations. As well as sharpening up our personal finances, he will explain how maths can help us spot a bargain, get more done, trick our friends, make a hit song and even find “the one”.

