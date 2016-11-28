Number of Russian cases in UK courts on the rise

Two-thirds of cases being fought in London’s Commercial Court are now brought by non-UK litigants, underlining the city’s position as a global legal centre.

A new study has examined the 1,158 court rulings between 2008 and 2016, and found that the proportion of litigants bringing cases to the English courts from Europe has been declining over the past four years while the proportion of other litigants from states of the former Soviet Union has been steadily rising.

European companies comprised 35 per cent of litigants in 2012-13, but in the 12 months ended March 2016 this proportion had fallen to under 20 per cent.

Portland’s disputes practice analysed the nationalities of the 426 litigants who brought cases in the 12 months ended March 2016. It found that there were 144 UK claimants in the same period, down from 207 the previous year.

Excluding the UK, the most frequent litigants were from Kazakhstan, which accounted for 21 cases in the 12 months ending in March 2016 followed by Russian litigants who were involved in 20 cases.

For the Russian super-rich, fighting disputes in the English courts rather than in Moscow has become increasingly popular in recent years because of the high reputation and integrity of the English courts.

Kazakh cases during the period included the sprawling and complex litigation brought by Kazakh BTA Bank against Mukhtar Ablyazov, the former Kazakh bank executive and his associates which began in 2011.

Cases involving Russian litigants in the same period included a ruling that JSC Bank of Moscow could sue Vladimir Kekhman, the founder of Russia’s biggest banana importer, for fraud in a London court.

The nationalities of the litigants also reflects where offshore corporate structures are incorporated by the global super rich, often for tax reasons. The British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and Switzerland are among the top 10 countries of litigants bringing their battles to the English courts, the study found.

These will mostly be fights over assets of very significant value, and legal fees can be a very modest proportion of what they are fighting about

Chris Hardman, partner at Hogan Lovells said: “I don’t see a fall in litigation from the former Soviet states. If you go down to the commercial court on any given day you will see plenty of Russian, Ukrainian or Kazakh names.”

“The reason why litigants come here is because often they choose English law to regulate business contracts and have concerns about their own legal system and see the English courts as the gold standard,” he said. “Also, in many cases, individuals have left the former Soviet states to live in Britain and have a house or a business here.”

Nick Cherryman, partner at King & Spalding, said he thought that litigants from the former Soviet Union would continue to be the most active in the UK despite recent cash flow issues as a result of the oil price downturn and sanctions.

“These will mostly be fights over assets of very significant value, and legal fees can be a very modest proportion of what they are fighting about,” he said.

“A lot of Russian businessmen have faced cash flow issues since the fall in the oil price and sanctions. However, things are stabilising and clients are increasingly looking to take advantage of third-party funding for cases … in particular for investment treaty type cases,” he added.

Brexit is one issue that could impact on the UK’s role as a hub for international litigation as there is uncertainty about whether UK rulings will still be enforceable in the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, he said.

“This is the one issue of concern — the enforceability issue … I would be very surprised if the British government would not try to ensure that this stays in place going forward.” He added that for most former Soviet clients this was not an issue of importance as the cases mostly did not involve Europe.

Currently, the UK’s EU membership means that reciprocal recognition and enforcement of court rulings is a smooth process across the bloc.

These concerns were echoed last week by Ed Crosse, president of the London Solicitors Litigation Association, who said that there was genuine concern among lawyers about the potential loss of regulations unless they are safeguarded in Brexit negotiations.