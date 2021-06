Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon talks to Fiona Hill of the Brookings Institution about the recent US-Russia summit and what the former presidential adviser sees as the best way to deal with a state 'run by operatives' who don't play by the rules.

