Daily briefing: Trump in Saudi, North Korea missile  

Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on Iran, just one day after the country re-elected its moderate president on a platform of re-engagement with the outside world. Speaking to an audience of Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia, the US president singled out Tehran for fuelling “the fires of sectarian conflict and terror” as he called on Gulf nations to “drive out terrorists and extremists”.

The speech, which came as Mr Trump faces a crisis over his team’s alleged ties to Russia that threatens both his presidency and the Republican agenda, marked a sharp U-turn from Mr Trump’s Islamophobic rhetoric on the campaign trail, when he said: “Islam hates us”. Vox called it “uncharacteristically inoffensive”. Here’s a short history of US presidents explaining Islam to Muslims.

Here’s Richard Haass on what the Saudi-Iran war of words means for the region.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged more than $100m towards a fund for women entrepreneurs promoted by the president’s daughter, Ivanka, in a move echoing donations to the Clinton Foundation for which Mr Trump lambasted Hillary Clinton. (FT, Atlantic, WaPo, Vox, WSJ)

In the news

North Korea’s secret cyber warfare cell

Unit 180 is thought to have launched some of the most daring and successful cyber attacks in recent years, and there is evidence that might link it to the WannaCry attack that infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 computers this month. Here’s a look inside. (Reuters)

US solar groups await China trade ruling The industry is braced for an imminent decision from the country’s International Trade Commission on whether to start a process that could lead to a sharp contraction in the market and thousands of job losses. The ITC is considering a call from Suniva, a bankrupt Chinese-owned manufacturer of solar cells and panels in the US, for higher tariffs on imported products to stop low-priced foreign competition. The commission is expected to make a decision soon on whether to investigate the company’s complaint. (FT)

﻿China killed CIA informants Beijing’s systematic killing and imprisonment of more than a dozen sources crippled US intelligence gathering on the mainland for years. (NYT)

Brazil’s presidential crisis The pressure on Michel Temer increased on Sunday, when Brazil’s bar association voted to back his impeachment, deepening the country’s political crisis. Just a day after Mr Temer rounded on his chief accuser in a corruption scandal, alleging that a seemingly incriminating tape of him had been doctored, the bar association’s council voted 25 to 1 in favour of an impeachment hearing. (FT)

North Korea launches another missile

Pyongyang test-fired a ballistic missile, amid renewed tensions with the US and South Korea and in defiance of threats of tougher UN sanctions. (NAR)

Doing god’s work

The Church of England’s £7.9bn investment fund disclosed returns of 17.1 per cent last year, making it the best-performing endowment fund in the world. (FT)

I for one welcome our new robot hedge fund overlords

Paul Tudor Jones has invested in a brace of AI-powered hedge funds, underscoring the increasing acceptance that the industry will need to turn more to technology and away from human traders. (FT)

The day ahead

Athens calls on creditors to strike a deal

Greece’s finance minister said his country had “done its bit, most would say more than its bit”, and now it was time for IMF officials and eurozone finance ministers to make a deal that would allow it to honour billions of euros in debt repayment when they meet on Monday. (FT)

Trump to outline Mideast peace deal When Mr Trump arrives in Israel and the West Bank on Monday, he will outline what he has called the “ultimate” peace deal — a task he has delegated to his real estate investor son-in-law Jared Kushner. Meanwhile, an “angry” Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his ministers to attend the airport reception for Mr Trump, after discovering a number had planned to skip it. (FT, Guardian)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

The age of the Microsoft and Amazon economy

Tim Harford on how the dominant corporate players are thriving, but their relentless efficiency is exacting a high cost on workers. (FT)

I want to go to there

The editors of National Geographic select 51 of their favourite photos from this year’s Travel Photographer of the Year contest. (NatGeo)

The mystery of the wasting house cats Forty years ago, feline hyperthyroidism was impossibly rare — today, it’s an epidemic. Research suggests common household chemicals may be to be blame — so what are they doing to humans? (NYT)

Japan is running out of princes and princesses The engagement of imperial princess Mako to her floppy-haired university sweetheart last week added to the gaiety of the Japanese nation but highlighted a tricky issue: the chrysanthemum throne is running out of royals. (FT)

Another Mexican journalist dead﻿

Javier Valdez Cardenas spent his career documenting the murky intersection of the Mexican state and the drug underworld — last week, someone killed him for it. (New Yorker)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Vanessa Kortekaas provides a briefing of the stories to watch in the week ahead, including US President Donald Trump travelling to Brussels, the release of eurozone PMI data and first-quarter results from jewellery-maker Tiffany. (FT)