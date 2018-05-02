Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Returning from what he calls an unusually frank dialogue held between China’s elite and the foreign scholars and journalists invited by Tsinghua University, of whom he was one, Martin Wolf uses his column to summarise the seven tenets of the superpower’s current worldview.

Perhaps the most reassuring proposition is that China has no ambition to run the world, while the most depressing one is that western models are discredited. Beijing wants to co-operate to solve global problems, the top Chinese officials, academics and business people explained, but find its main interlocutor, the US, incomprehensible under the current leadership.

It will be “a testing year” as one participant remarked: signs of hope appeared in the Korean peace talks, and signs of increased discord, even enmity, persist in the trade disputes.

Two-tier workforce

Sarah O’Connor examines the imminent job losses at Jaguar Land Rover and finds that managers’ preference for using agency workers creates a category of people who can be laid off more easily. Those for the chop tend to be young, too.

Austerity cuts through

Polling analyst Matt Singh offers some fresh insights into how British voters feel about nearly eight years of public spending cuts: the nation is “fed up”, he writes. Supporters of every party, both sexes and Leave and Remain voters alike feel the cuts have gone too far.

Tehran’s tightening grip

David Gardner argues that Trump and Netanyahu are missing the real threats posed by Iran. Forget the melodramatic rhetoric about the nuclear accord, he writes: the real increase in Tehran’s influence in the Middle East will come after elections in Iraq and Lebanon.

Bins and Brexit

On London doorsteps, Fred Studemann finds rival opposition parties trying to woo EU nationals to vote against the Conservatives in this Thursday’s local government elections. The issues straddle neighbourhood niggles and the huge continental controversy of the UK’s Leave vote.

What you’ve been saying

Risks must be measured in the opaque non-bank sector — letter from Bachu Biswas

If there is one important lesson from the financial crisis it is that just because the risk has moved out of the banking sector does not mean it has disappeared…the regulators of the transparent banking industry in the US should urgently find out who in the opaque non-bank sector are picking up pennies.

Comment from Hamlet on The strange isolation of Emmanuel Macron

By far the most significant step Macron is taking toward providing leadership within the EU is to get his own house in order by reforming an economy that has lost two if not three decades compared with its northern neighbours.

Time for Brexit negotiators to find solution for banks — letter from Miles Celic

More than half the EU’s investment banking takes place in the UK. All of Europe’s 10 biggest law firms are based here. It is the centre for EU FX and derivatives trading. Moreover, there is huge mutual advantage to keeping open the deep and wide financial flows between the UK and the EU — flows which benefit customers across Europe….The real risk in failing to reach a pragmatic Brexit deal is a diminishing of wider European competitiveness, increased costs and poorer access to services for European consumers and businesses.

