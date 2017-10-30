Trump adviser tried to set up Russia meetings

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

George Papadopoulos, a little-known former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign, made repeated attempts to set up meetings between the US president’s election team and Russian officials, including an offer of a meeting between president Vladimir Putin and Mr Trump, according to his plea bargain.

The 14-page document reveals that shortly after learning he would be appointed to the Trump campaign, Mr Papadopoulos met an unnamed London-based academic, identified by the FBI as “the Professor”, while travelling in Italy.

After initially paying little attention to Mr Papadopoulos when they met in mid-March 2016, the academic “appeared to take great interest” in him when he heard about his impending appointment to the Trump campaign. The academic said he had “substantial connections” with Russian government officials, which appealed to Mr Papadopoulos as he thought it could “increase his importance as a policy adviser” to the Trump campaign, according to court documents made public on Monday.

About a week after the meeting in Italy, Mr Papadopoulos, who in the meantime had been confirmed as a member of the campaign team, met with the academic in London. The academic brought an unnamed “female Russian national” to the meeting who he introduced as “a relative” of Mr Putin.

Mr Papadopoulos notified the Trump campaign of the meeting via email, in which he described the Russian national as the niece of the Russian president and also claimed to have met with the Russian ambassador to the UK. He said the topic of the meeting was “to arrange a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss US-Russia ties under President Trump”.

The US court document reveals that Mr Papadopoulos subsequently learnt the Russian woman was not Mr Putin’s niece. He also never met the Russian ambassador to London.

The response from an individual identified only as the “campaign supervisor” to the email was that he would “work it through the campaign”, but that no commitments should be made at that point.

A week later, on March 31, Mr Papadopoulos was in Washington to attend what the documents describe as a “national security meeting” for the campaign, attended by Mr Trump. At that meeting, Mr Papadopoulos stated that “he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin”.

A tweet by Donald Trump shows him with George Papadopoulos (circled) at a meeting in March 2016

After that meeting, Mr Papadopoulos continued to work with the unnamed London-based academic and the unnamed Russian national to try to set up a meeting between the campaign and the Russian government, the document says.

[The] Russian government has an open invitation by Putin for Mr Trump to meet him when he is ready

He was eventually introduced via email to someone in Moscow who said they had connections to the Russian foreign ministry. By late April, Mr Papadopoulos emailed a senior adviser in the Trump campaign team stating that the “Russian government has an open invitation by Putin for Mr Trump to meet him when he is ready”.

Just after that he again met the academic, who said the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential frontrunner, following a trip to Moscow.

“They [the Russians] have dirt on her,” Mr Papadopoulos said the academic told him, according to the document. “The Russians had emails of Clinton”, he said. “They have thousands of emails.”

Over the next few months, Mr Papadopoulos continued to try to set up a meeting between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

By mid-August 2016, proposed meetings were being explored between a representative of the campaign team and representatives of Mr Putin’s office and the foreign ministry. Mr Papadopoulos was told by the unnamed Trump campaign supervisor to make the trip accompanied by another foreign policy adviser to the campaign “if it is feasible.” The document reveals that the trip never happened.

Mr Papadopoulos, who was questioned by the FBI in January 2017, was unknown when he was appointed to Mr Trump’s campaign team. The Washington Post reported in August that his offers to set up meetings with the Russians had caused concern in Trump’s campaign headquarters.

One Trump adviser, retired US Navy Rear Admiral Charles Kubic, cited legal concerns, according to the Post, including a possible violation of US sanctions against Moscow, and the Logan Act, which forbids US citizens from conducting unauthorised negotiations with a foreign government.

The Post reported that after Mr Papadopoulos persisted, Paul Manafort, the then campaign chairman at the time, rejected a proposal in May 2016 from Mr Papadopoulos for Trump to meet with the Russians.

Mr Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017 and accepted a plea bargain in early October.