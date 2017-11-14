Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Venezuela has suffered what is expected to be the first in a cascade of defaults on more than $60bn of international bonds after missing several interest payments. The country on Monday evening missed a deadline to make $200m in interest payments on two of its government bonds, spurring S&P to formally declare the first of what are expected to be many defaults. Caracas is already overdue on another $420m of interest payments on other sovereign bonds, which will also soon be in default, as will payments on debt from PDVSA, the state oil company.

The oil-rich nation managed to service its debts for much longer than many investors had expected after the 2014 energy price collapse. But Nicolás Maduro, the president, finally admitted defeat two weeks ago, announcing the country would have to “refinance and restructure” all its foreign debts. Including bilateral and other loans, these total more than $150bn, so a sovereign default would be one of the biggest in history. (FT)

White House considers former Pimco head for Fed vice-chair

The Trump administration is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian, along with several others, to replace Stanley Fischer, who resigned last month citing personal reasons. (WSJ)

China ranks worst in world for internet freedom

China has been awarded the dubious title of the country with the world’s worst internet freedoms, taking top spot for the third consecutive year over the likes of Syria and Iran, according to a new report. The study by Freedom House, a US state-funded non-profit organisation, found that a new regulations have further tightened already heavily restricted Chinese access to cyber space. (FT)

Zimbabwe crisis escalates

Several armoured personnel carriers were spotted on the outskirts of Harare on Tuesday, a day after Zimbabwe’s army chief warned that his forces could step in to settle bitter factional infighting within President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu-PF party. Although the military vehicles did not move into the centre of the Zimbabwean capital, the unusual display was seen as a show of force under the guise of a training drill. (FT)

Moscow prepares sweeping measures against foreign media

Russia is preparing a sweeping crackdown on foreign media groups in response to US measures against RT, the Kremlin’s foreign-language television channel. Hastily drafted amendments passed a first reading in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday that would apply Russia’s law on “foreign agents” to the media. The bill, which could come into law as early as this week, would give Russia’s justice ministry the power to ban any media outlet that receives funding from abroad. (FT)

Trump admin considers unprecedented special counsel probe of Clinton

The US Department of Justice is considering appointing a special counsel to investigate alleged links between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of a uranium company to Russia, in what Donald Trump’s critics have attacked as a politicised move. The unprecedented move has been criticised as more suited for a dictatorship or “banana republic” and comes as the special counsel probe into Russian meddling on behalf of Mr Trump is picking up steam and damaging him politically. In testimony before congress, attorney-general Jeff Sessions seemed to rebuff Republicans pressing for a second special counsel. (FT, NYT, Vox)

Apocalypse now: Italy misses out on World Cup

Four-time winners Italy have failed to qualify for the first time in 60 years for the finals of the soccer tournament, to be held in Russia next year. They lost out to Sweden in a play-off, leading the Italian press to say: “This is the apocalypse”. The Netherlands and US are among other notable absentees next year. (BBC, Guardian, USA Today)

Australia same-sex results

Australia publishes results of a non-compulsory postal ballot on whether to legalise same-sex marriage. The Marriage Law Survey a non-binding ballot will still need to be passed through parliament to be legalised. If ratified, Australia will become the 25th country to legalise same-sex marriage.

Leonardo auction

The last Leonardo da Vinci painting in private hands is expected to fetch $100m at a Christies’ auction in New York. “Salvator Mundi” (Saviour of the World) was painted by the Italian master in around 1500. Sotheby’s sold the painting, unaware of its true provenance, in 1958 for £45. In 2011, the work was confirmed as a genuine Leonardo and unveiled publicly — the first discovery of a painting by the artist since 1909. The auction comes days after Christie’s held a record-breaking $469.3m impressionist art sale. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Taming the masters of the tech universe

Martin Wolf on the seven wider challenges that the world’s most highly valued tech companies — and their outsized macroeconomic impact — pose, from US dominance to excessive valuation to competition. (FT)

What the Hariri mystery shows the extent and risks of Saudi influence

Roula Khalaf on how Riyadh’s hopes of turning Lebanon against Hizbollah could backfire. The Lebanese, meanwhile, are taking the latest crisis in stride. (FT, WSJ)

The secret correspondence between Don Jr and WikiLeaks

The Atlantic obtained private messages, sent during and after the election, between WikiLeaks and Donald Trump Jr, the president’s son and close adviser. Here’s what they said — including discussing a request by Julian Assange to be Australia’s ambassador to the US. Here is a clear timeline suggesting that Trump Jr co-ordinated with WikiLeaks. Here’s an argument that WikiLeaks, in these messages, seems more like “an internet troll with a political agenda”than a neutral conduit of information. (Atlantic, WaPo, Wired)

The making of an American Nazi

An investigation into how Andrew Anglin went from being an antiracist vegan to the white supremacist alt-right’s “most vicious troll and propagandist”. (Atlantic)

Trump’s Asia trip sends mixed messages

An analysis of how Donald Trump’s trip to Asia delivered mixed messages to uncomfortable allies. Meanwhile, conservative writer Max Boot on Mr Trump’s rollercoaster ride through Asia, and what it says about American leadership. “If you’re the president of the United States and autocrats are literally singing your praises, you’re doing something wrong.” (NYT, FP)

The stars of egaming

Meet America’s esports celebrities, who can make seven-figure salaries but have to play around the clock to keep their fans, in some cases nearly dying of overwork. (New Yorker)

The truth about the gig economy

It is true that, for some people, gig work is a last resort, writes the FT’s Sarah O’Connor. But it is wrong to assert that everyone working for Uber or Deliveroo is either desperate or a dupe. For many it is about flexibility — and traditional employers can learn from it. (FT)

Hopes up in smoke

With Asia facing potentially debilitating healthcare costs related to high rates of smoking, many countries have been trying to curb tobacco consumption by increasing taxes. But this seems to have backfired by triggering an upswing in smuggling that has undermined tax revenues without doing much to protect the public. (NAR)

Pound hit by politics again

The British pound dropped by as much as 1 per cent to $1.3060, before recovering a little early this week. The FT's markets team explains the outlook for sterling as Brexit negotiations and domestic political turmoil continue to put pressure on it. (FT)

Future of Europe Project

The Future of Europe Project is a conversation with the bright young minds inheriting Europe about the issues that will shape their future. It is a collaboration between FT experts and students of six universities from Krakow to Athens, Berlin, Paris, Dublin and Milan. This week, our columnists will be responding to the four main questions driving the project. Next week, the winning students will do the same.

Lionel Barber, editor of the FT, introduces the project, Wolfgang Munchau begins the conversation, arguing the very essence of the EU is constituted in the four freedoms: of movement for goods, services, capital and people. Today, Claire Jones says that the eurozone, 18 years after its creation, is a currency union that is far from complete.

