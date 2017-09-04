Profit rather than culture presents Uber’s biggest hurdle

It is strange to describe a fast-growing company, valued at more than $60bn despite existing for just eight years, as a turnround story. Yet a turnround is undoubtedly what Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive, has just taken on. The ride-hailing company has three big, interlocking problems.

As Uber expanded, its culture went bad; a new ethos must be set. Regulators are deeply suspicious of Uber; those relationships need a reset. And Uber makes vast losses — $3bn last year; a path to profits must be made visible, soon. Mr Khosrowshahi aims for a public offering by 2020.

With founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive, Uber became a growth-at-all-costs, misogynist shark tank. Change will take years, but Uber has started in the right place, with a new boss. The next step is adding independent directors to a fractious board dominated by insiders. Basic corporate infrastructure, such as a proper human resources department, was neglected in the rush for scale.

That is beginning to change. Beyond that, much depends on strategy. It could shift its emphasis from growth to profit. Whether or not this is the right long-term choice for Uber’s investors, it would have the advantage of imposing a natural form of discipline.

The speed of Uber’s rise set regulators on their heels initially. Rulemakers are on the front foot now. In the EU, Uber could be classified as a transport rather than an information company, forcing it to comply with local taxi rules rather than looser, EU-wide digital regulations.

It once appeared to be a dream business — taking a cut of the profits from the huge, fragmented ride industry without investing capital on cars or employing drivers directly

This could hurt consumers as well as Uber, and can be avoided only if the company begins acting in good faith, rather than trying to subvert rules as it has in the past. Its favourable tax treatment — it pays no value added tax on the portion of the fares that goes to the driver — could also change (and it should; it is an unfair advantage over companies with a different structure).

None of this will do any long-term good if Uber cannot make money. It once appeared to be a dream business — taking a cut of the profits from the huge, fragmented ride industry without investing capital on cars or employing drivers directly. And it looked like a natural monopoly. Every driver and passenger added would make it easier to attract subsequent ones.

Those assumptions are all under threat. The scale of Uber’s losses suggests that it is difficult to retain drivers and passengers without investor-funded subsidies. Where Uber has raised prices, it has lost market share. Over time, more drivers will understand that they need to earn a fair return on the capital invested in their cars, in addition to a decent wage. They will also demand more visibility into future returns, rather than Uber’s shifting terms. Transport companies that own their own vehicles can offer drivers that transparency, and they have another advantage Uber does not: they can harvest economies of scale in purchasing cars and insurance.

The competition is not going away. Taxify, backed by China’s Didi Chuxing, is entering the London market.

Driving people around is, in short, a tough business, wherever you are in the value chain. As this becomes clearer, Mr Khosrowshahi must be wondering how long investors, who have sunk more than $15bn into Uber, will keep cutting big cheques. Mutual funds are writing down the value of their stakes already. Uber’s culture and its balance sheet may be reformed less by the choices of its new leader than by pressures from rivals and rationality from investors. It is not clear how much of the business will remain once order has been imposed.