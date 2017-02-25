Sadiq Khan nationalism warning angers SNP

Sadiq Khan has sought to soften his claim that Scottish nationalists are no different from racists and sectarians amid controversy that risked overshadowing Labour’s Scotland conference.

The conference in Perth is a vital chance to rally the struggling party ahead of local elections, but the London mayor’s warning against the rise of “narrow nationalist parties” dominated attention on its second day.

“There’s no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we’re English or Scottish and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion,” Mr Khan said in remarks trailed ahead of his speech.

But on stage, Mr Khan added a disclaimer apparently intended to head off a torrent of criticism from supporters of independence.

“I'm not saying that nationalists ‎are somehow racist or bigoted — but now, more than ever — what we don't need is more division and separation," the mayor said.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister and leader of the Scottish National party had denounced Mr Khan’s remarks as “an insult to all those Scots who support independence for reasons of inclusion and social justice”.

Mr Khan’s comments could make it more difficult for Labour to win back traditional supporters who support independence or have friends or family members who do.

They could also undercut Labour’s claim that it wants to ease the political divisions in Scotland that were created by the 2014 independence referendum.

Gerry Hassan, author of the Strange Death of Labour in Scotland, said Mr Khan’s comments were a pathetic example of the party’s rhetoric on the SNP being all over the place.

“You have to understand your political opponents and deal with them in a way that Scottish people [recognise],” Mr Hassan said told BBC Radio Scotland.

“You can pull the SNP up for all sorts of things but Scottish people generally regard the SNP as part of the mainstream in Scotland, not some Trump-like populists,” he said.

Some Labour members agreed that Mr Khan’s intervention would not be helpful.

© PA

But Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Labour leader, warmly endorsed the mayor’s “powerful speech” and it won enthusiastic applause from conference delegates.

Carolann Davidson, a member from Paisley, said Mr Khan was right to group the SNP with racists and bigots.

“The youth of today are very anti-English,” she said. “The SNP is breeding hatred.”

Len McGuire, a member from Cumbernauld, said he was not concerned that such harsh rhetoric could put off potential voters and make a Labour revival more difficult.

“There comes a point when you have to say what people are thinking,” Mr McGuire said.

Independence supporters were outraged by being equated with racists. Some pointed out that the pro-union side in 2014 was backed by sectarian Protestant groups.

The SNP’s vision for independence in 2014 stressed continued free movement between Scotland and England, and its leadership say they have no desire to undermine social or economic links.

Humza Yousaf, minister for transport in the SNP government, said he had been among the first to back Mr Kahn against “racist dog-whistle” attacks in the London mayoral campaign.

“[I] will take no lectures on politics of division based on race from a Labour party that sold ‘Controls on Immigration’ mugs.” Mr Yousaf tweeted.

The furore over Mr Khan’s remarks drew attention away from Ms Dugdale’s conference speech, in which she pledged never to support independence and launched a new website to gather pledges of opposition to another referendum on the issue.

Ms Dugdale also called for a Scottish “top-up” of up to £20 a month to child benefit paid to UK parents, a move intended to reduce child poverty.

The Scottish Conservatives said a chaotic Labour conference in Perth showed Labour was a total mess that could not hold the SNP to account.

“Kezia Dugdale’s speech today has been entirely overshadowed by the shambolic nature of this conference and the intervention by the London mayor,” said John Lamont, Scottish Conservative chief whip.