A small group of Republican party zealots, backed by former president Donald Trump, have forced their way into a position of power in the US Congress. Gideon talks to Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of the National Interest magazine in Washington and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, about what they are seeking to achieve and whether they will end up playing into the hands of President Joe Biden if he seeks re-election.

