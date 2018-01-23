Tension is brewing among asset managers, bankers and exchanges as dual-class shares bear down on Hong Kong and Singapore.

At issue is the high volume of fast-growing companies that want to list with the controversial structure, stripping voting rights from shares and alarming fund managers.

“It looks as though everyone is rushing to do them [dual-class shares] whether it’s Alibaba, whoever, all the IT start-ups want to do it,” says Hugh Young, head of Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “It goes against the basic principles we have on shares . . . it’s all ‘trust me’, but when it goes wrong, you lose trust.”

However bankers and exchanges are pushing for the structure, seen as unlocking a string of blockbuster listings and, with it, lucrative fees. IPO bankers point to possible multibillion IPOs of Xiaomi, Lufax and Alibaba subsidiaries as examples of issuers eyeing dual-class shares.

“If HKEX is able to provide this platform [dual-class] it will help a lot of tech companies in China consider coming to Hong Kong for listing,” says Benson Wong, partner at PwC.

Dual-class shares have a lot of promise in Asia, which hosts a large number of technology start-ups — which favour equity funding — and family-run companies, where founders want to preserve control to pass on to their sons and daughters.

Mr Wong says technology groups account for almost a third of Hong Kong IPO fundraising, compared to just 3 per cent two years ago.

In the past couple of months, HKEX has laid out plans for enabling “innovative” companies to list with dual-class shares in the second half of this year, while Singapore’s exchange revealed on Friday that it has also given the green light.

But a backlash is brewing, and not just in Asia. The New York Stock Exchange has accommodated dual-class shares since the late 1980s, and is now the go-to venue for tech companies. However, when digital social media company Snap listed last year, it offered investors no voting rights, prompting FTSE Russell to exclude it from indices.

Index provider MSCI is consulting with the market on whether to exclude certain companies with dual-share classes, citing governance concerns. A spokesperson for the index provider says “a discussion paper on the topic will be released in the near future”. The action risks stripping from index funds scores of companies and billions of dollars in shares.

Fidelity Investment’s Jenn-Hui Tan, head of capital markets and corporate governance for Asia Pacific, says that independent oversight of a company “is undermined if management is able to appoint their own boards through superior voting rights”.

Stephen Dover, head of equities at Franklin Templeton Investments, says that “all shareholders, regardless of share class, should be treated fairly”.

However, while many fund managers are decrying the development, few, if any, are abstaining from investing, out of fear of missing out on lucrative returns.

Google is among the earliest tech giants to have listed with a dual-class structure on the Nasdaq at $85 a share in 2004. It is now trading at $1,164. Facebook, which listed in 2012 at $38 a share, is trading at $185. Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce group which floated on NYSE at $68 a share in 2014, is now at $184.

Notably, while Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Aberdeen are wary of dual-class shares, none boycott dual-class securities.

Exchanges argue that investor protection is high on the agenda. “We actually have a large number of companies that are family or state controlled,” Charles Li, chief executive of HKEX, tells the FT. “So the entire protection measures of our regime is about protecting the little guy against the abuse of the big guy.”

The Hong Kong exchange has proposed that weighted voting rights disappear if shares are passed on or if the owner dies, among other protection measures.

Asian exchanges also argue that, if they cannot do it, others will. Mr Li is particularly concerned about losing listings to New York — last year, 17 Chinese companies opted to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

For HKEX, the pain from Chinese technology company Alibaba’s decision to do its $25bn listing on NYSE in 2014 — because Hong Kong would not let it issue shares stripped of voting rights — still smarts.

Mr Li said that Alibaba’s decision to float on NYSE forced him to rethink the exchange’s policy. Hong Kong’s market regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission, has signalled its support of the proposal, after it rejected similar plans a couple of years ago.

Singapore’s stock exchange said last week it will allow companies to list with dual-class shares this year. Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of SGX, says Singapore is “making huge efforts to transition into the ‘new economy’”. But the exchange will not be as “prescriptive” as the HKEX in the type of company that can list with no-voting securities, he adds.

Investors seem resigned to the reality of dual-class shares, but many are still wary of giving Asian groups another means to abuse minority investors.

“We don’t feel the safeguards are going to work very effectively and we don’t think the [Hong Kong] exchange will be able to enforce them effectively, if at all, because the exchange has limited powers, it is a private company,” says Jamie Allen, secretary-general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. “All it can do is reprimand, suspend or de-list.”