The UK and the EU unveiled their mandates for the trade talks this week, setting out the dividing lines for striking a deal this year. Are the sides irreconcilably split, or is there a path towards an agreement on the three key issues? Plus, we discuss the Derek Mackay scandal engulfing the SNP in Scotland — are their hopes of secession in danger? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Miranda Green, Robert Shrimsley, Ben Hall, Laura Hughes and Mure Dickie. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton.

