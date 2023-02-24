Between worlds: a metaverse special

FT SeriesBetween worlds: a metaverse specialFT tech writers on where the life- and business-changing innovation will really happen. Supported by Accenture© Maria Do Rosario FradeOn your marks, headset, go: my surprising, scary trip to the metaverse Do virtual reality games show us the promise of the metaverse? And are they a model for life itself? new What is it? Do I want to go? The metaverse explainedFT tech writers on the questions you were afraid to ask new Metaverse creator Neal Stephenson on the future of virtual realityThe writer who invented the metaverse concept on why he decided to get involved in building it — and the trouble with AI new What Gucci and others learnt from the metaverseThe metaverse economy is set to be worth trillions — and the world’s leading fashion brands are experimenting already new A day at the virtual officeFor some firms, the future of work is already here new