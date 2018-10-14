Ryanair could put an end to its workers’ strikes if the airline was “sincere” about contract negotiations, a senior union official has said.

Philip von Schöppenthau, who is secretary-general of the European Cockpit Association, which represents more than 38,000 pilots, said: “Ryanair could finish everything by the end of the year if they wanted to, if they were sincere and if they stopped playing one union against another.”

The low-cost carrier is negotiating collective labour agreements with each of its largest pilot and cabin crew unions across Europe and has faced a summer of strikes as negotiations have soured. Unions have reported presenting identical terms to Ryanair and receiving different responses.

Mr von Schöppenthau accused Ryanair of “a disguised way of punishing pilots for engaging in the fundamental right to strike” by announcing it would shut or trim bases in Germany and the Netherlands, where workers have been particularly restive. It was a “striking coincidence” that the announcement shortly followed strike action, he said.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary has denied targeting bases because of strike activity, instead describing them as low-performing and expensive.

The ECA brings together 36 national pilots’ unions and was established in 1991.

Mr von Schöppenthau said Ryanair lacked the institutional capacity to negotiate so many agreements at once, echoing the view of the British Airline Pilots’ Association, but added it was also “a question of political will of the Ryanair board and leadership”. Swift resolution to industrial disputes was in the interest of investors, executives and staff, he said.

Ryanair said: “Since we have now negotiated CLAs [collective labour agreements] with both cabin crew and pilot unions in Italy, and also signed agreements both with cabin crew and pilots in Ireland, there are clearly no lack of skills or culture issues in Ryanair.”

The union chief described Ryanair’s tactics as a form of divide and conquer, hoping that “if they sign deals with a few key countries, then the others will fall in line like dominoes”. But he said Ryanair’s unions were acting transnationally, trying to negotiate on continent-wide issues such as terms and conditions, as well as striking en masse.

Ryanair said: “We are not willing to repeatedly respond to hearsay and false claims. It should be obvious when national unions are calling for local contracts and local laws that it is the national unions who are driving their national negotiations, not Ryanair.”

Ryanair has published its offer to pilots, which includes open and constructive bargaining; contracts under local, not Irish, law; and national seniority lists to determine base transfers and annual holiday allocations.

Strikes by Ryanair staff have included five days by Irish pilots and the two days of co-ordinated pan-European action by cabin crew.

The airline agreed to recognise unions in late 2017 but has struggled to reach terms with most of its unions. Earlier in October Mr O’Leary said he had reluctantly come to accept unionisation, despite once saying “hell would freeze over” before he recognised them.

Union members’ strikes, the resulting compensation costs and the high price of oil led the company to issue a profit warning at the start of October.