Pressure is growing on the UK’s water sector, as swelling debt threatens to overwhelm Thames Water and other companies. What is the remedy for the country’s sewage and water woes? Lucy Fisher discusses the options with the FT’s infrastructure correspondent Gill Plimmer. Plus the FT’s Robert Shrimsley and Miranda Green discuss the Court of Appeal ruling against the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. And with by-elections approaching, Lucy visits Boris Johnson’s former constituency to hear voters’ views on the ground.

Why Thames Water is under growing strain

Ministers seek to overturn ruling against UK migration plan

Britain is being primed for a ‘hopeless’ election

Presented by Lucy Fisher. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Audio mix and original music by Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

