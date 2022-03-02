© Andreas Larsson

Alexander McQueen wool jacket, £2,340, and matching trousers, £1,350. Loro Piana cotton jersey My-T T-shirt, £270. Vintage c1980 shoulder-duster earrings, £125, susancaplan.co.uk. On table: Bottega Veneta spazzolato leather bag, POA. Chanel metal and resin necklace, £600. YSL Libre, £56 for 30ml EDP. Hermès Les Mains Hermès nail varnish in Rouge H, £40. Throughout: Dina Kamal rose-gold and black-enamel ring, £2,620, alexeagle.com

Chanel sequin tweed jacket, £7,720, matching skirt, £3,715, and patent leather shoes, £1,100. Margaret Howell cashmere jumper (worn around shoulders), £385. Chanel c1993 heart clip-on earrings, £995, susancaplan.co.uk. Hernan Herdez gold and sterling-silver Dueto Ring £590, and gold-plated brass, and blush-pink, canary-yellow and velvet-blue sapphire Fiesta ring, £335, both from jeryco-store.com. Theo Fennell gold, emerald and diamond Bombe ring, £22,750. On desk: Chanel Le Lift La Crème Main hand cream, £57. Loewe Home Scents scented candle in Tomato Leaves, £70 for 170g. Essie Original nail varnish in Pillow Talk The Talk in Baby Pink, £8

Gucci wool mohair jacket, £1,740, and poplin shirt, £750. Margaret Howell linen tie, £95. Chanel c1993 clip-on earrings, £995, and Monet vintage watch band collar c1980 (just seen), £125, both from susancaplan.co.uk. On table: Bottega Veneta spazzolato leather bag, POA

Dior scuba jacket, £2,450, and poplin blouse (seen around collar), £910. Completedworks gold vermeil Scrunch earrings, £350. Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs couture eyeshadow palette (in model’s right hand), £48. On table: Ysl Volume Effect Faux Cils mascara, £28. Smythson leather pen organiser (without lid), £275

Gucci wool jacket, £2,200, and poplin shirt, £695. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier brass earrings, £555. On table: Prada leather Re-Edition 1995 handbag (on table), £2,300

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier cotton-mix jacket, £1,530, and matching trousers, £590. Charvet cotton poplin shirt, £320. Margaret Howell linen tie, £95. Jimmy Choo leather shoes, £750. Vintage c1980 tortoiseshell door-knocker earrings, £65, susancaplan.co.uk

Louis Vuitton denim jacket, £2,400, sheer nylon trousers, £440, and leather Muria bag, £3,250. Margaret Howell cashmere cardigan, £415. Celine vintage leather loafers, from the pre-fall 2014 collection, €200, resee.com. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello brass and glass Bo Cabochon Octogone earrings, POA

Max Mara satin-coated cotton Tondo coat, £1,120. Hillier Bartley cotton shirt and denim trousers, both POA. Vintage c1980 hoop earrings, £475, and c1980 chain link necklace, £75, susancaplan.co.uk. Hermès silk headband, £330, and Barenia Faubourg leather and canvas Birkin 3-in-1 bag, £10,400. Smythson leather A4 writing folder with zip, £545. On table: Cartier Nécessaires à Parfum, £540

Margaret Howell cashmere cardigan, £415. Bottega Veneta twill dress, POA. Jimmy Choo leather shoes, £750. Deve gold-vermeil Non-Conformist hoop earrings, £295, alexeagle.com

Model, Felice Nova Noordhoff at Storm. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Kim Rance at LGA. Make-up, Crystabel Riley at Julian Watson using Absolution Cosmetics. Manicure, Trish Lomax using Mavala Nail Colour “Budapest”. Set design, Georgina Pragnell at Webber. Photographer’s assistants, Guy Isherwood and Ed Phillips. Stylist’s assistants, Georgia Illingworth and Nayoung Lee Kim. Hair assistant, Jordan Robertson. Set design assistants, Ashleigh Thomas and Harry Stayt. Production, Laura Galligan at LG Studio. Retouching, The Looking Glass Post Production