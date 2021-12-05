This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand, supply, consumer surplus, producer surplus

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Opec+ sticks with oil supply increase after US overture to Saudi Arabia

Define the terms: i) Demand ii) Supply

Using a diagram, distinguish between producer and consumer surplus

Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Saudi Arabia’s agreement to continue increasing its monthly oil production

Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of an increase in the supply of oil on consumer surplus and producer surplus

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College