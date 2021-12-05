Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  •  Demand, supply, consumer surplus, producer surplus

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Opec+ sticks with oil supply increase after US overture to Saudi Arabia

  • Define the terms:

    i) Demand

    ii) Supply

  • Using a diagram, distinguish between producer and consumer surplus

  • Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Saudi Arabia’s agreement to continue increasing its monthly oil production

  • Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of an increase in the supply of oil on consumer surplus and producer surplus

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

