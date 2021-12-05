Economics class: Opec+ sticks with oil supply increase after US overture to Saudi Arabia
Specification:
Demand, supply, consumer surplus, producer surplus
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Opec+ sticks with oil supply increase after US overture to Saudi Arabia
Define the terms:
i) Demand
ii) Supply
Using a diagram, distinguish between producer and consumer surplus
Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Saudi Arabia’s agreement to continue increasing its monthly oil production
Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of an increase in the supply of oil on consumer surplus and producer surplus
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
