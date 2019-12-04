Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Wildlife conservation used to be largely financed by wealthy donors and governments. Now, efforts to attract institutional investors are showing significant potential, as a recent Rhino Bond launched by the Zoological Society of London, the FT’s seasonal appeal partner this year, showed. Oliver Withers, ZSL’s head of conservation finance and Aunnie Patton Power, expert in innovative investing and impact finance talk to John Aglionby about the changing landscape of conservation financing.





Contributors: John Aglionby, assistant UK news editor, Oliver Withers, ZSL’s head of conservation finance and Aunnie Patton Power, expert in innovative investing and impact finance. Producer: Fiona Symon. Editor: Breen Turner

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.