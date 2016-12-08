Citigroup faces fresh grilling in sterling ‘flash crash’ inquiry

UK regulators have summoned Citigroup executives for fresh discussions over the bank’s role in October’s “flash crash” in sterling, seeking more information on the supervision and controls Citi had in place.

The decision to recall Citigroup as part of the UK inquiry comes after the Financial Times reported the US bank’s Tokyo operations were under scrutiny for playing a central role in sending the pound to its lowest levels during the early-morning collapse in thin Asian trading on October 7. The meeting is expected to be held in the coming days.

During the initial phase on the inquiry, UK regulators talked to several financial institutions about what caused the drop, but focused on Citi, the world’s largest currencies-dealing bank.

But in recent days, the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority and the UK’s market regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, have singled out Citi for a new round of discussions on how it supervised the individuals and trading systems connected to the currency’s plunge, people with direct knowledge of the new meeting said.

The BoE, FCA and Citi all declined to comment.

Sterling tanked in the early hours of October 7, declining fairly sharply from $1.26 before it collapsed shortly after breaching $1.24, slumping as low as $1.14 on some systems.

People with knowledge of events at Citi that night say the bank was not the first to sell the pound, nor was it the first to trade under $1.20. But a Citi trader in Tokyo repeatedly hit the “sell” button on an electronic dealing tool called Aggregator shortly afterwards, exacerbating the second stage of the drop.

The Citi trader’s sell orders continued even when these instructions met with zero buying interest on the other side — a highly unusual event reflective of jitters about the pound as the UK prepares for Brexit. The bank was not seeking to make a profit on the trades, several people familiar with events that day said. One of those people said the trader “panicked”.

These people said the trades effectively tripped over themselves in a pattern known as “looping” that is usually prevented by systems’ safety functions. It is unclear why those safety nets did not work in the October collapse.

The BoE has not spoken publicly about the role of Citi or of any other bank, but in its recent semi-annual financial stability report, it noted that human error and a “poorly calibrated execution algorithm” were among the possible reasons for the crash. It added that the most severe part of the drop was marked by low market participation, suggesting “a potentially greater role for the idiosyncratic actions of individual market participants”.

The PRA and the FCA have already jointly written to all the main currency-dealing banks, telling them to be alert to the risk of market dislocations and to make sure electronic trading tools have the right safety features.