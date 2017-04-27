Uganda has ambitions to make more of its natural attractions

As the Ebola virus began its terrifying assault on west Africa at the end of 2013, half the tourist reservations in Uganda on the other side of Africa were cancelled. Uganda is more than 5,000km from Guinea, where the virus first erupted, but panicked tourists were not taking any chances.

“It’s just ignorance,” says a tour operator in Uganda. “That’s the great tragedy for Uganda, stuff that happens so far away has such a detrimental effect on the country. Uganda has an image problem. It needs to be marketed better.”

Ephraim Kamuntu, Uganda’s tourism minister, agrees. “One of our biggest problems is branding,” he says. “Tourists don’t seem to understand that Africa is not one country but is made up of 54 different countries. It’s our job to educate tourists.”

The 71-year-old Prof Kamuntu, who established the ministry of tourism in 2011, is generally reserved, but when he describes the glories of his motherland he cannot suppress his pride.

“Winston Churchill said decades ago that Uganda is the pearl of Africa. And he was absolutely right,” he says.

“We have mountain gorillas, Lake Victoria, the source of the Nile, the world’s longest river, white-river rafting, the fabled Mountains of the Moon, the Big Five [game animals], more than a thousand species of bird and on top of that we are known as the friendliest people on earth. Little wonder Rough Guide voted Uganda the number one country in Africa.”

Uganda is indisputably beautiful but foreign tourists still prefer Kenya and Tanzania for safaris and trekking holidays while they head for Rwanda to see gorillas. The majority of Uganda’s tourists come from within east Africa.

“Marketing is a challenge,” admits Prof Kamuntu. “That is why we have hired three high-profile public relation firms in North America, the UK and Europe.”

Tree-hugger: mountain gorilla

Uganda could certainly make more of some of its historic sites. Taking a boat ride to the source of the Nile on Lake Victoria is an underwhelming experience. All that marks the origin of the world’s most famous river is a modest blue sign stuck into a small pile of rocks.

Development agency staff and diplomats in Kampala point out that branding is not the sole problem. They believe the high price of experiencing Uganda’s wonders puts many tourists off.

“Uganda is not too expensive,” responds Prof Kamuntu adamantly. “Unlike many other places in east Africa, we haven’t exhausted all our potential. So much remains untapped. We have unique attractions. But we have to strike a balance between protecting the environment and making money from it.”

Sarah Davies, Victoria Messruther and Danielle Lincoln, student nurses from Hull in the UK, recently worked in a rural hospital in Uganda. They describe the country as “amazing” but complain that many of the star attractions are way beyond their means. “We wanted to do some gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park,” says Ms Lincoln, “but they wanted $850 a night. That’s just too pricey.”

Craft shops in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park © Alamy

However, Dave Harrison, a guest from Toronto staying at an upmarket Kampala hotel who is planning on visiting the national parks and the gorillas, does not feel the prices are exorbitant.

Mr Harrison is exactly the type of tourist Prof Karumba wants to attract. Last year, the minister says, Uganda welcomed 1.2m visitors. By 2020, he hopes to grow that number to 4m. His aim is to tempt many more foreign tourists, “who have more money to spend”.

Another tour operator describes that 4m figure as “unrealistic”, adding: “The tourism ministry is very active but I think a more realistic target is growing the sector by 10 per cent a year.”

To make it easier for tourists to visit the region, Uganda has joined Kenya and Rwanda in a single visa programme. The minister hopes Tanzania and Burundi will sign up soon. Tour companies believe securing more direct flights from Europe to Uganda would boost numbers considerably, too.

Tourism — along with agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, forestry, and information and communication technology — are the targets of President Yoweri Museveni’s National Development Plan, an initiative to drive economic growth. “We are very anxious to transform our country from a peasant and rural economy into a prosperous middle income nation,” says Prof Karumba.

Tourism, he says, is vital to the plan because it is the fastest growing sector in the country and contributes 9.9 per cent to GDP. It also provides much-needed work for a country with high levels of unemployment.

“The mindset of Ugandans has to change first,” says Prof Karumba. “Many graduates don’t feel tourism is a serious career but that is changing. Now some of the brightest and most creative young people are making a difference to the tourism sector.”