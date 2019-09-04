Boris Johnson’s plan to hold an early general election as an escape route out of the UK’s political paralysis was undermined on Wednesday morning when the opposition Labour party confirmed it would not back the move.

The UK prime minister warned opposition and rebel Conservative MPs on Tuesday night after suffering a humiliating defeat in the House of Commons that if they pushed ahead with their plan to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit he would call an immediate election under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

However, this requires the support of two-thirds of MPs and so would need Labour’s backing since Mr Johnson lost his Commons majority on Tuesday when one MP defected to the Liberal Democrats and 21 had the whip removed for voting against the government.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, has repeatedly said that he wants to hold a general election, but on Tuesday night he suggested that his party would not support such a move until and unless the legislation preventing a no-deal Brexit had become law.

Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary, confirmed this on Wednesday. Opposition parties are wary of a trap whereby an election would be triggered but then Mr Johnson would seek to move the date until after the Brexit deadline of October 31, allowing the UK to leave the EU without a deal.

“We are not voting for a general election today,” Sir Keir told Sky News. “We are not dancing to Boris Johnson’s tune. If Johnson says the election will be on 15 October no one trusts him.”

He later told the BBC that Mr Johnson had “no mandate” to leave the EU without a deal on October 31. “Rather than coming to parliament and saying ‘this is my proposal’ . . . he has taken the opposite approach which is ‘I will shut down parliament’,” he said.

“There has been a revolution in recent weeks to stop him taking that destructive path. We have a carefully constructed plan . . . and we’re not going to be deflected from that.”

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, also said her party would not back an early general election at this stage.

Mr Johnson lost his first Commons vote as prime minister by 328 votes to 301 to give MPs control of Commons business on Wednesday. Several former ministers and Winston Churchill’s grandson joined the 21 rebels.

Rory Stewart, the former international aid secretary who was one of the 21 rebels, said he would seek reselection as a Tory MP from his local constituency.

Mr Stewart said that a no-deal Brexit was the wrong thing to do: “To deliver Brexit like this is to create a poison pill which for 40 years will divide this country straight down the middle.”

Fellow rebel David Gauke, the former justice secretary, struck a more phlegmatic note, saying on Twitter: “Oh well. These things happen.”

Kenneth Clarke, the veteran former chancellor who will also be thrown out of the party, said he no longer recognised his own party: “This leader, I don’t recognise this. It’s the Brexit Party, rebadged . . . the most rightwing cabinet any Conservative Party has ever produced. They’re not in control of events.”

On Wednesday afternoon MPs will vote on the second reading of the bill which forces Mr Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit.

One amendment put forward is an attempt to revive Theresa May’s deal, led by Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, who did not vote for it in the spring.

The bill is set to move to the House of Lords as early as Wednesday night.

Mr Johnson’s motion for an early election, which now appears to be doomed, is likely to be debated at about 9pm on Wednesday.