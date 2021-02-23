Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Have you ever dreamt of starting your own business? It might sound more fulfilling — but being an employee has some perks you might miss. 33-year old Rhiannon set up her first business three years ago, offering virtual PA services.

Even though she’s making a profit, Rhiannon is struggling to find a mortgage lender who will help her buy a property. Plus, she’s unsure about whether to leave her savings in cash — or risk tying them up inside a pension. Expert help is on hand from Holly Mackay, founder of Boring Money and mortgage broker Will Rhind from Habito.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column.

