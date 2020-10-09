Picture a bed with sheets as soft as they are fresh. Then picture the perfect sleepwear to match. So goes the latest launch from Copenhagen-based textiles brand Tekla: a unisex collection of flannel pyjamas.

Charlie Hedin had been searching for his ideal bed set before founding Tekla in 2017. “I always thought there was something missing in the home-textiles market,” he says. “I could never find things that I wanted myself.” Bouncing between Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Paris for work in his late 20s, Hedin realised that the problem was universal – bedding was either functional or overtly luxurious. His solution? To create a range of organic linens, towels and blankets promising to be both.

So the Tekla look – characterised by its unfussy designs and serene colour palette – is very much a no-frills affair. “It’s fairly straight to the point,” says Hedin, who previously worked for similarly minimalist Scandi fashion house Acne Studios. “I wanted people to be able to curate their own universe within ours.”

Tekla bathrobe, £149

Launching this month, the new flannel collection follows an initial release of cotton poplin pyjamas in June. As with its lightweight alternative, Tekla’s winter offering – available in ivory, black, dark raspberry and yellow – is made from 100 per cent organic cotton. This is important to Hedin, who describes his brand as being as “responsible as possible”: packaging is made from recycled paper, dyes are free from harmful chemicals and they aim to use plastic-free alternatives in their supply chain. Part of Tekla’s appeal is also its disregard for seasonal trends, meaning products are built to last. “For us, it’s about designing something that can last at least five years – not just the garment, but the look of it,” says Hedin.

Now is a good time to be in the homewares business. At UK department store Selfridges, the home-textiles category is up by 83 per cent compared to 2019, with Tekla reported as one of its most popular brands. In times of strife, comfort is king – something that Tekla serves up without compromising on style. As Hedin puts it, the goal has always been to create an environment that people can sleep well in. “Good quality makes you feel happy,” he says. “It makes you feel relaxed.”

The collection comes in four colours

Each item from the 12-piece collection has been designed to be “as comfortable as possible” – long, loose and boxy. And although it might be tempting to flaunt your chosen set outside the comfort of the house, Hedin insists his designs aren’t made for being “sexy at the pool”. Like everything else in the Tekla universe, sleepwear is just another step in Hedin’s mission to produce high-quality home textiles – nothing more, nothing less.