Dior wool twill tartan jacket, £3,000

Proenza Schouler glossed-leather pumps, £675, net-a-porter.com

Burberry skinny monogram scarf, £150, farfetch.com

Brooks Brothers Supima cotton tennis sweater, $111

3X1 cotton high-rise jeans, £483, farfetch.com

Hay porcelain Coffee S pot, £60, brownsfashion.com

Extreme Cashmere Witch cashmere scarf, £325

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton The Iconic rugby shirt, £129

Chiarugi leather golf bag, £2,833, uk.forzieri.com

Etro wool cable cardigan, £555

Olivia Newton-John in Grease, 1978
Tom Dixon brass Bookworm bookmark, £15

Ettinger Capra journal, £165

Miu Miu embellished cady blazer, £1,490, net-a-porter.com

Prada pleated Econyl miniskirt, £695, net-a-porter.com

Alexander McQueen leather loafers, £590, matchesfashion.com

Hillier Bartley gold-plated vermeil, silver and crystal Classic Paperclip single earring, £195, selfridges.com

Molteni & C D.847.1 desk by Gio Ponti, POA

Adsum zip rugby shirt, £125, at thehipstore.co.uk

Lacoste cotton-blend sweatshirt, POA

Aimé Leon Dore corduroy Lifesaver hat, £‌55

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 550 sneakers, £1,290, farfetch.com

Gucci silk tie, £160

Kaweco Classic Sport fountain pen, £20, choosingkeeping.com

Brunello Cucinelli metallic cable-knit socks, £310, net-a-porter.com

Raleigh Willow women’s hybrid bike, £550, rutlandcycling.com

Royal Trunk Winders trunk, £18,990, artemest.com

Saint Laurent x Wilson tennis ball, £60 for set of three

