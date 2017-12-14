Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

A French plane will not fly as planned because its French engines do not work as promised. Shares in the French companies involved respond with the equivalent of a Gallic shrug. This may prove a bit too blasé.

On Wednesday night, Dassault Aviation said it would terminate the development of the Falcon 5X executive jet owing to continuing problems with the Silvercrest engine, developed by compatriot Safran. Shares in both companies fell by about 2 per cent on Thursday.

At the six-month mark, the Falcon series accounted for about half of Dassault’s sales. Abandoning the 5X, an aircraft that should have been in service by now, will leave it with a gap in its range until 2022, when an alternative model with Pratt & Whitney Canada engines will be ready. So why no panic?

One reason is that in order book terms, the military side of Dassault is more important. Enthusiastic lobbying by the French government has helped it amass more than €16bn of orders for the Rafale fighter. Another is that, courtesy of a typically dirigiste deal in 2008, it owns a quarter of defence contractor Thales. In cash terms, dividends from Thales will now be supplemented by compensation payments from Safran, which has already provided for €654m of such penalties in its accounts.

Also, it is not as if Dassault has missed out on a boom in executive jets. Fewer companies now buy them; even US industrial titan GE has sold much of its fleet. Poor utilisation rates mean there are still lots of older planes around, keeping a lid on prices. In contrast to the virtual duopoly in commercial aerospace, there are at least five significant manufacturers of executive jets. Barriers to entry are fairly low — witness carmaker Honda’s recent foray into the sector.

If there is a bright spot, it is for larger, longer-range planes. Bombardier forecasts $130bn of these will be delivered between 2016 and 2025, about half the predicted total. Gulfstream and Bombardier already have strong offerings in this segment. Dassault will be dependent on the 8X until its new model launches. It cannot really afford more slippage, whatever its other strengths.