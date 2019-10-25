Dennis Muilenburg promised investors this week that Boeing had learnt the lessons of the crisis that has grounded the aerospace company’s newest jet, the 737 Max, since March, and raised questions about its safety culture.

“This is a defining moment for Boeing,” the company’s chief executive said, presenting third-quarter results on Wednesday. “We have changed from this and we will continue changing.”

Yet some of the customers who have been forced to park their new multimillion dollar aircraft after two fatal crashes in the space of five months are less sure that much has changed inside the world’s biggest aerospace company.

“I don’t think they have their arms around the entire situation,” said one, citing “the old Boeing arrogance . . . This is not just a question of ‘we are great engineers and we’ll fix the problem’. There is a lot to get back in terms of relationships [with customers]”.

The 737 is one of Boeing’s most important aircraft families. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Ron Epstein estimates that the narrow body aircraft accounts for about 40 per cent of Boeing’s earnings and 30 per cent of group cash flow.

The crisis has called into question the safety of the aircraft and credibility of its manufacturer. Investigations into the causes of the two crashes, in which 346 people died, point to the anti-stall software that was installed on the 737 Max, a derivative of an aircraft developed in the late 1960s, as a significant factor.

Boeing is accused of producing a flawed design for the so-called Mcas anti-stall system and of failing to give pilots enough information on how to handle it in certain extreme situations. It has also been accused of putting undue pressure on engineers carrying out the certification process, both to keep costs down and to compete with rival Airbus, whose own re-engined A320, the Neo, was racing ahead of Boeing’s narrow body offering.

Boeing denies this, and especially any suggestion that it did not prioritise safety. Responding to findings on Thursday by Indonesian investigators, who also cited pilot and regulatory errors as factors in the crash of Lion Air flight 610 last year, Mr Muilenburg stressed that the Mcas software had been redesigned “to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in this accident from ever happening again”.

Last week Boeing conducted a successful dry run of the system on a certification test flight that it will have to perform for the US Federal Aviation Administration before the 737 Max can fly again.

Executives know that proving the safety of the aircraft is priority number one. They also know that when the aircraft is certified as safe to fly — expected by the end of the year, although this could change — it will only be the start of a long battle to win back customers and passengers.

Airlines are approaching the return of the Max with caution, having already suffered significant disruption.

United, the world’s third-largest carrier, will have cancelled roughly 8,000 flights in the final quarter of this year due to the grounding, it told the Financial Times.

When the jet returns to service not only will United avoid using the 737 Max as a replacement for other aircraft, but it will give passengers the option of not flying the jet when they book. “We will be transparent — and communicate in advance — with our customers who are booked to fly on a MAX aircraft,” the carrier said.

Surveys have shown many passengers will opt not to fly in the aircraft — assuming they know they are flying on one.

“There will be concerns from passengers in the early days,” admits one Boeing insider. “We know it is a reputation issue and we have to work through that.”

Boeing acknowledged that some customers might consider changing the name of the aircraft when it comes back into service. But this was not its focus. “Customers can call a plane whatever they want. But we don’t have any plans to change,” the Boeing insider said.

The company has been sending teams of 737 Max pilots around the world in recent weeks to speak to travel agents and associations, and pilots, to reassure them on the actions taken to ensure the aircraft’s safety.

Many in the aviation industry remain confident that the 737 Max will come through the current problems once it is recertified. Some recall similarities with rudder issues on the 737 in the early 1990s that caused two crashes, killing all 157 passengers. The aircraft was never grounded then and it went on to be one of Boeing’s most successful aircraft.

“About two weeks after an accident less than 1 per cent of the travelling public can tell you anything intelligent about it and probably even less than that take it into consideration when buying a ticket,” said one contributor to the professional crew chatroom, Airline Pilot Central in a debate on the aircraft’s future.

Yet some things will change. The company’s relationship with regulators is unlikely to be as trusting as before. Already industry insiders say there are signs that certification processes are taking longer. This is likely to mean higher costs for everyone in the industry.

Meanwhile, there are serious doubts about whether Boeing will launch its long-mooted mid-range twin aisle, the so-called NMA. Instead, it will be struggling with 737 fallout for some time. Getting aircraft back in the air could take at least six weeks after recertification, Boeing insiders say.

And airline customers are concerned about the complexities facing Boeing of getting some 700 aircraft flying again. Not only will each delivered jet have to be run through a battery of tests, having sat idle for months; at the same time, Boeing will have to test and hand over the roughly 300 jets it has not yet delivered, while also producing and delivering 42 new aircraft every month.

“The logistics of getting the 737 back into the air over the next two years is going to be significant,” the customer says. “We don’t really understand how they will manage that.”

Boeing says it has detailed plans to handle the return to service for each customer. This week it also reassured many investors by not announcing new charges for compensating airlines on top of the $5.6bn hit it posted in July. But elsewhere it continues to pay a heavy price. Profits from operations in the third quarter have fallen 43 per cent and the cash outflow in the quarter was much heavier than expected at $2.4bn, against last year’s positive $4.6bn. In addition, the group admitted that it was as yet unable to say for certain what the final tally might be.

Mr Epstein estimates that the costs of carrying inventory, delayed production and of compensation to airlines could run to $17bn. So far, Boeing has clocked up more than $9bn of that, including the $5.6bn hit to profit for customer compensation and a further $3.6bn in additional cost to the 737 programme. That leaves more than $7bn still to emerge. Meanwhile, cash continues to suffer with customer payments on hold until deliveries restart.

The worry for investors is that the timetable for recertification of the aircraft could slip into next year, which would push costs even higher and delay further any recovery in cash flow. Relations with the FAA appear to be at a low after a controversy last week over Boeing’s disclosure of information to the regulator. Many fear this could hinder recertification.

Cai von Rumohr, aerospace analyst at Cowen & Co, is optimistic, as long as there are no further hitches. “If Boeing gets the green light in December I think it will be OK,” he said. “But if the FAA takes longer they are really at the knife’s edge. If it drags on it is financially very difficult for Boeing. And it doesn’t get any easier to rebuild customer confidence.”