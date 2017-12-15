Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

News distorts, and 24-hour news distorts more completely. It suggests that things are always happening — that the world this morning is not the same as it was last night.

This year, you could watch British politics race by in a stream of news articles, dramatic videos, Facebook memes, Twitter storms, and now Christmas books. Every day seemed momentous. But remarkably little changed. If 2016 was the groundbreaking first album, then 2017 was the follow-up that didn’t move us on much.

We have the same prime minister. “Theresa May is a dead woman walking. . . We could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapses for her,” said the former chancellor George Osborne, more than six months ago. Potential coups by friends of Brexit minister David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson have fizzled out. The prime minister may not like Downing Street much, but in the current market, she’s hardly the only one struggling to move home.

We have the same leader of the opposition. Party leaders usually resign when they lose general elections. But, like former Labour party head Neil Kinnock in 1987, Jeremy Corbyn won seats and wrongfooted his critics. He is the same man as he was last year, and possibly as he was three decades ago.

We have the same chancellor and foreign secretary. If she had done better in the election, Mrs May would have sacked Philip Hammond. If she had done worse, Mr Johnson might have resigned and launched a leadership challenge. Instead we had an inertia election. Like the bus at the end of The Italian Job, no one went anywhere.

There is no centre party. Even with Mrs May and Mr Corbyn untoppled, there were none of the high-profile refugees from the Conservatives or Labour that would make a centre party viable. The Liberal Democrats thought about rebranding themselves, then thought again. If you put French President Emmanuel Macron into Google Translate, there are no still English results.

There is no second Scottish independence vote. In March, with Brexit talks looming, Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National party, demanded a new independence referendum by mid-2019. But the Brexiters have so far been proved right: the Scottish public revolted against the renewed constitutional push. Ms Sturgeon had to back down.

Northern Ireland is still deadlocked. It is a year since Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist party, suffered a no-confidence vote that made her position as Northern Irish first minister basically untenable. If you were waiting for a new conciliatory leadership to emerge then, you are still waiting. The Stormont executive collapsed in January; it hasn’t been put together since.

There is still no money. British politics is ruled by two basic facts: the public voted Leave, and there is no money. And let’s be clear — there is still no money. Productivity figures are terrible. Although Mr Hammond announced £25bn in extra spending and tax cuts in his autumn Budget, he still hasn’t found new funds for social care or the military, or very much public investment for housing. It was barely noticed that, in Britain’s crowded prisons, attacks on staff rose by a quarter in the first half of the year. Probation services have such tight budgets that they have started supervising criminals by phone calls, instead of face-to-face meetings.

No one quite knows what Brexit means. So far in 2017, the cabinet has not discussed its desired trade relationship with the EU. It is due to do so before Christmas. Labour’s own position is half formed. This was not the year for Brexit showdowns: it was the year when all sides steeled themselves for the battles ahead.



henry.mance@ft.com