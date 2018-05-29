For the past few years a simple question has troubled the owners of Pret A Manger, the coffee and sandwich chain. How would Bridgepoint, its private equity owner, exit one of its most successful investments?

The need for a decision became urgent five weeks ago, when JAB Holdings, the Reimann family-owned investment group that has gobbled up food and coffee assets worldwide, made an approach to acquire Pret and its 530 stores globally.

On Tuesday, Bridgepoint confirmed that a £1.5bn deal had been agreed.

The sale comes at the end of a 10-year bull run for UK-based Pret, which, under the stewardship of Bridgepoint, has become a ubiquitous presence on Britain’s high streets while also expanding overseas.

Growth at home has come even as casual dining companies and retailers retrench by closing stores or fall into administration altogether, because of falling consumer demand.

Pret has gradually increased sales of hot food alongside an ever-eclectic menu that includes curried chickpea and mango sandwiches, grilled artichoke and olive tapenade wraps, and kale, lentil and roasted spice soups.

At boardroom level, Bridgepoint has cleaned up the group’s capital structure, eased out the chain’s founders as well as a troublesome investor in the shape of fast-food behemoth McDonald’s, which failed to help scale the business and tarnished Pret’s healthier and wholesome brand.

JAB’s confidence in Pret’s continued growth is partly due to the variety of its offer, which is both the “bedrock” of the business and its secret to success. “Pret has been innovating around breakfast and lunchtime meals,” said a person close to the deal. “The offering has never got tired.”

Since its ownership began in 2008, the London-based buyout group has overseen Pret’s rapid growth, going from £247m revenues in 2008 to £881m last year, according to recent filings.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation had risen from £28m in 2008 to well over £100m last year. Bridgepoint’s reward for its stewardship is a five times return on its initial £200m investment — an above average return for private equity.

It is credited with helping to expand Pret into hot drinks, which now account for about 20 per cent of revenues. The purchase price amounts to a steep 15 times earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation.

The Pret acquisition comes shortly after JAB spent $18.7bn to buy Dr Pepper Snapple, the US beverage group, and is the latest deal in a spending spree on coffee and fast food-related businesses, including Keurig Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread. In six years it has struck about 10 deals and grown to become the world’s second-largest coffee group — and challenger to Switzerland’s Nestlé, the industry leader.

But its focus has been on the US, the world’s biggest coffee market, where sales in coffee shops alone were $23.4bn last year, according to Mintel. Pret marks JAB’s first such acquisition in the UK.

Pret was founded in 1986 with a single store in London by Julian Metcalfe and Sinclair Beecham, who wanted to improve on the dreary options for lunchtime sandwiches. The pair sold a controlling stake to Bridgepoint in 2008 for a reported £350m, including debt, but remained shareholders. Mr Metcalfe and Mr Beecham will exit altogether following the sale to JAB.

In 2001, McDonald’s took a 33 per cent stake in the chain, and attempted to expand internationally, including opening stores in Japan. Yet the plan pushed Pret close to bankruptcy, before it closed stores and cut costs — and was subsequently sold to Bridgepoint.

The private equity group has made a better fist of overseas expansion, with Pret operating 92 stores in the US. People close to JAB’s leadership believe there is room to expand further in markets such as the US, France and China. It would be able to tap its now vast distribution network in the US after its Dr Pepper Snapple acquisition.

Growth has not come without mis-steps. Attempts to offer table service for evening dinner have flopped, while profitability has fallen in the US business over the past year — in part because of new minimum wage laws.

The JAB offer came with a condition, according to people close to the dealmakers.

UK-based Bridgepoint would not be allowed to solicit other bids and could only weigh up a potential JAB offer against a riskier and more uncertain plan it had been evaluating for months: a stock market float in the US.

“We felt that an IPO was a good opportunity for Pret because it would have given the business a good structure to keep its independence to operate and for the culture and strategy to remain the same,” said William Jackson, managing partner at Bridgepoint.

“[But] JAB in many ways has offered the same opportunity: long-term strategic ownership, an endorsement of the company’s current strategy and strong financial backing to achieve its objectives . . . JAB put forward a compelling offer which has presented the shareholders with a very attractive price but without the uncertainties that exist around any IPO.”

Analysts believe JAB will keep Pret on the path set by current management, including its recent emphasis on vegetarian and vegan options.

“I don’t believe the deal signals a change in strategy for the sandwich shop chain,” said Maxine Vogt, an analyst and Euromonitor, the research group.

“Identifying a gap in the market — and a consumer trend for ethical, sustainable and recyclable — Pret will most probably continue with the new sustainability strategy providing plant-based options for their customers. More veggie Pret stores will probably hit the market in the near future to satisfy the health conscious and plant-based customers.”