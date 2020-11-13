Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

How has the pandemic altered your retirement plans?

Volatile markets and an uncertain outlook are making it harder than ever to make financial plans, but the FT’s next free Digital Dialogues event will help readers get back on track.

Aimed at both individual investors and financial advisers, we will be looking at typical retirement journeys, and how the pandemic has altered the path of these.

Chaired by the FT’s consumer editor Claer Barrett, panellists include Sir Steve Webb, former pensions minister and partner at Lane Clarke & Peacock, Lindsay Cook, the FT’s Money Mentor columnist, and David Hearne, chartered financial planner at Satis Wealth Management.

The panel will discuss how investors can manage risks, achieve the right mix of assets, and make use of products such as drawdown and equity release as they devise their future strategy — plus the tax traps investors need to be aware of. Sponsored by Canada Life, the event will include an audience question and answer session.

To register for your free place, visit FT.com/retirementevent and join the livestream at 12 noon UK time on Monday November 30.