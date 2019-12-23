Best films of 2019

FT film critic Nigel Andrews selects his favourites, from the voluptuous crime-athon The Irishman to the harrowing war documentary For Sama.



Here are my 10 best films of the year, in preferential order. Good cinema isn’t always big cinema; perhaps isn’t often big cinema. I compiled my list blind to all criteria but quality. Yet statistically even I was startled, giving it a read-over, and given the precedent in such decalogues, that this 10 best for 2019 boasts four women directors, two from the Middle East and a quite dazzlingly low count — three — of films from the US. Diversity on the march?