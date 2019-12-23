Best films of 2019

FT film critic Nigel Andrews selects his favourites, from the voluptuous crime-athon The Irishman to the harrowing war documentary For Sama.

Here are my 10 best films of the year, in preferential order. Good cinema isn’t always big cinema; perhaps isn’t often big cinema. I compiled my list blind to all criteria but quality. Yet statistically even I was startled, giving it a read-over, and given the precedent in such decalogues, that this 10 best for 2019 boasts four women directors, two from the Middle East and a quite dazzlingly low count — three — of films from the US. Diversity on the march?

Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood is Tarantino’s best and bravest movie since Pulp Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in a film that somehow transcends charges of tastelessness

The Last Tree — hypnotic work of a natural-born film-maker

Shola Amoo creates images of poetic power in his part-autobiographical tale of growing up

For Sama — a harrowing document of the Syrian war

Dedicated to her daughter, Waad al-Kateab’s film is a ghostly diary of five years of carnage

The Irishman — a Hoffa you can’t refuse from Scorsese, De Niro and Pacino

Return to the territory of Goodfellas and Casino is an epic and profound dance of good, evil and death

So Long, My Son is an intricately tragic drama set in China’s one-child era

Wang Xiaoshuai’s wonderfully acted film is an epic of love and loss

Monos — a bewitching tale of animalism unleashed

Death and violence are only ever a trigger-itch away in Alejandro Landes’s prize-winning tale of teenage soldiers

More from this Series

The Souvenir — Joanna Hogg’s story of class and creativity blurs fiction and real life

Honor Swinton Byrne plays a film-maker eager to capture working-class life

Border — a fabulously weird Swedish thriller with remarkable special effects

This macabre story occupies a no-man’s-land between genres and genders

The Chambermaid is a fabulous piece of Mexican cinema

Director Lila Avilés tells a story of love and longing in the life of a hotel worker

Booksmart — Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in a terrific comedy about teenage growing pains

Olivia Wilde’s film gives us ‘human’ as well as ‘humorous’