Alphabet disclosed that its profit margins took a dent from heavy investments made in the final three months of last year, wiping as much as 3 per cent from its shares in after-market trading on Monday.

The weakness came despite a solid revenue performance, with gross revenue growing by nearly 22 per cent to $39.3bn, around $400m more than Wall Street had expected.

The US internet giant’s earnings per share of $12.77 also comfortably topped market expectations of around $10.86, though the figure was boosted by an unspecified jump in its “other income”, to $1.8bn.

Investors had been expecting some erosion in Alphabet’s profit margin. The final quarter of last year represented a strong period for lower-margin hardware sales, as well as higher costs from the expansion of Google’s cloud business. In the event, the company said its operating margin had dropped by three percentage points from the year before, to 21 per cent.

In a further sign of its recent investment binge Alphabet ploughed another $7.1bn into capital spending, taking the total for the year as a whole to $25.1bn, up from $13.2bn the year before.

Google’s advertising business underpinned another strong quarter of growth, echoing Facebook’s latest figures from last week.

Revenue from the company’s own sites rose by nearly 22 per cent, ahead of expectations. The number of times users clicked on Google’s ads jumped 66 per cent from the year before, thanks to the continuing boom in mobile and YouTube advertising, offsetting a 29 per cent decline in pricing.

Alphabet’s shares had risen 1.8 per cent earlier in the day on Monday, taking its rebound since the December low to 15 per cent.