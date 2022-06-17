Stocks fall following rate rises in the US, UK and Switzerland and Russia restricts gas flow to Germany, and Covid hospitalisations are up in Europe.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Wall Street stocks tumble as UK and Switzerland follow Fed with rate rises

Germans told to conserve energy as Russia cuts gas flows to Europe

Covid hospitalisations rise in Europe as sub-variants fuel new wave

