Switzerland’s historic rate rise rattles markets
Stocks fall following rate rises in the US, UK and Switzerland and Russia restricts gas flow to Germany, and Covid hospitalisations are up in Europe.
Wall Street stocks tumble as UK and Switzerland follow Fed with rate rises
Germans told to conserve energy as Russia cuts gas flows to Europe
Covid hospitalisations rise in Europe as sub-variants fuel new wave
