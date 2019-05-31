Uber says it has seen an easing of the fierce competition that blew out its losses in the first quarter, President Donald Trump will threaten to curb intel sharing will Britain if it allows Huawei to build part of the country’s 5G mobile network, and from Canada Goose to Gap it has been a bad week for retailers. Plus, the FT’s North American correspondent Patti Waldmeir explains why the return of service of Boeing’s 737 Max jet could depend on pilot training.