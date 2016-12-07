Contentious new US cabinet picks, global equities markets’ $2tn shockwave and the FBI investigation into a ‘fake news’ tweet

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Where do you put a climate change sceptic and fossil fuel industry ally? As head of the US Environmental Protection Agency. Also, meet the civilian face of national security: three ex-generals. To a mix of both praise and alarm, incoming US president Donald Trump picked a number of high-profile people for important cabinet positions overnight, including, as ambassador to China, Terry Branstad — a long-time acquaintance of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Mr Trump’s approach to filling his cabinet is much like the way he runs his business, according to those who have been interviewed. Much of the process has also played out on Twitter, which could be very dangerous once he enters the White House, writes the FT’s Roula Khalaf. (FT, WaPo, NYT)

In the news

Arrivederci Renzi The Italian prime minister tendered his resignation on Wednesday evening after a stinging referendum defeat last Sunday. Believe it or not, his government will still rank as the fourth longest-serving in postwar Italian history. Meanwhile, Italy is demanding the European Central Bank give it more time to rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena. (FT)

Syrian army takes Aleppo’s Old City After 22 days of assault by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces, opposition fighters have pulled back from their last positions in Aleppo’s Old City. Tens of thousands of civilians remain in rebel-held areas and fighters there have called for an immediate ceasefire to work out an evacuation plan. (BBC, Reuters)

Brexit poll swung by people who do not usually vote Some 5.7m people are thought to have voted in the June 23 referendum who had not voted in May 2015. They were more likely to vote Leave than Remain. (FT)

A $2tn shockwave That’s how much equities’ global equities markets have jumped since Donald Trump’s election win last month. (Bloomberg)

‘This is not about consolidation’ The chief executives of AT&T and Time Warner on Wednesday defended their planned $85.4bn deal against charges that it would hurt consumers, saying it would reshape the pay-TV industry by spurring investment and lowering costs. (FT)

Ships from Indonesia, aeroplanes from Korea The Philippines is rearming itself and strengthening defence ties with its east Asian neighbours — and reducing its military dependence on the US — amid heightened tensions in the Pacific. (FT)

It’s a big day for

The European Central Bank ECB president Mario Draghi will announce the bank’s interest rate decision today. At the last meeting Mr Draghi said today’s would “define the coming months”. It comes days after Italians rejected constitutional reforms and a week before the US federal Reserve holds its regular meeting to discuss rates. (FT)

Brexit Britain’s Supreme Court concludes its hearing on whether the Theresa May government can trigger the Article 50 notification to leave the EU without parliamentary approval first. Mrs May has won the overwhelming backing of MPs for her timetable to start Brexit talks in March 2017 — but only after agreeing to publish a plan setting out her objectives and promising MPs a vote on the final “divorce deal”. (FT)

Food for thought

Killer queen Remote, admired, feared, the woman who took over a country gripped by the fallout from Brexit smiles politely in her Number 10 study when reminded that she once named Elizabeth I as the historical figure with whom she most identified. The FT’s George Parker and Lionel Barber interview Theresa May. (FT)

‘Slaughtering us like animals’ A photojournalist has documented 57 homicides over 35 days during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody crackdown on drugs, in a series of graphic photos. Mr Duterte’s campaign has led to the death of 2,000 people at the hands of police since June 30 — and that is not counting hundreds of vigilante killings. (NYT)

Why would you want to buy a self-driving car? The FT’s John Gapper on how in a world of cheap, convenient self-driving vehicles, only the ‘wealthy and fussy will bother to buy a car’. (FT)

To the White House and beyond Breitbart News shot from being a fringe website accused of racism to prominence this year thanks to Donald Trump, who appointed Breitbart’s executive chairman to run his campaign. Now, it plans to ride the populist wave into new European markets. (FT)

Seriously? It turns out most Americans who see fake news believe it. That includes the FBI, as evidenced in this tale by a journalist who came to be investigated for a joke he tweeted about fake news. (BuzzFeed, HuffPo)

The audacious plan to bring back supersonic flight One of the odd aspects of modern air travel is that it’s not really getting any faster. We’ve largely learnt to tolerate our slow, boring aircraft. But there’s a compelling case that we shouldn’t — that air travel should actually be much, much quicker. (Vox)

Video of the day

Renzi’s fall The FT’s James Politi and Vincent Boland meet in a Rome café to discuss the latest political developments and market reaction following the prime minister’s referendum defeat. (FT)