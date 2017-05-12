Macron’s victory, Banksy paints Brexit, and Russia remembers — in pictures

Saturday May 6 A participant in The Tweed Run cycle ride crosses Westminster Bridge, London, on his Penny Farthing

© Reuters

Saturday May 6 Activists show off their body paint in Valparaíso, Chile, during the Global Marijuana March 2017, which calls for the legalisation of self-cultivated marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes

© Jorge Silva/Reuters

Sunday May 7 Dogs await the start of a canine mini-marathon in Bangkok, Thailand

© Reuters

Sunday May 7 Emmanuel Macron greets supporters in Le Touquet as he leaves a polling station before going on to win the second round of the 2017 French presidential election

© Hannah McKay/Reuters

Monday May 8 A young girl looks at a mural in the ferry port of Dover, UK, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 EU stars. The image is attributed to street artist Banksy

© Reuters

Tuesday May 9 Russian soldiers march in Red Square, Moscow, during the Victory Day military parade to mark the anniversary of the end of the second world war

© Reuters

Tuesday May 9 A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading, UK

© Reuters

Tuesday May 9 A woman walks out of a polling booth after voting in the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea

© AP

Tuesday May 9 South Korea’s presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party raises his hands in front of the media as his party leaders, members and supporters watch the local media’s results of exit polls for the presidential election at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea

© Reuters

Tuesday May 9 A demonstrator is detained during clashes with riot police as students march for education reforms in Santiago, Chile

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tuesday May 9 A young guest tries to remove the seal from vice-president Mike Pence’s lectern as he addresses military families during National Military Spouse Appreciation Day in Washington, DC

© Getty

Wednesday May 10 Comedian Eddie Izzard campaigns for the Labour party in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay, Wales

© AFP

Wednesday May 10 A protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone at anti-riot police during a demonstration on service delivery and housing in the community of Finetown in Ennerdale, South Africa

© Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Thursday May 11 Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion during the 57th La Biennale in Venice, Italy

© Andy Rain/EPA

Thursday May 11 Len McCluskey, leader of the Unite trade union, falls on the steps outside the Clause 5 Labour meeting to finalise the party’s manifesto in London

© Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty

Thursday May 11 A member of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service stands guard as displaced Iraqis from western Mosul’s al-Islah al-Zaraye neighbourhood flee their homes during a government advance to retake the area from Islamic State fighters

© AFP

Thursday May 11 Britain’s Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses the media during the launch of the party’s Welsh general election campaign in Cardiff, south Wales

© Francisco Leong/AFP/Getty

Friday May 12 Pilgrims walk on their knees at the Fatima Sanctuary, Portugal. Two of the three child shepherds who reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Fatima will be declared saints this weekend by Pope Francis