The hole Johnson’s digs for himself gets bigger
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Payne's Politics news every morning.
The latest twists and turns in the ‘partygate’ drama this week as Conservative MPs threatened a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We explore the progress of Sue Gray’s inquiry into the partygate row, how Johnson will respond and whether he can survive.
Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and Camilla Cavendish.
Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.
Audio: Sky News
-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk
-Follow @Seb Payne
-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published