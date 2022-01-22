The latest twists and turns in the ‘partygate’ drama this week as Conservative MPs threatened a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We explore the progress of Sue Gray’s inquiry into the partygate row, how Johnson will respond and whether he can survive.

