Economics class: UK graduates to pay more as repayment threshold on loans lowered
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Percentage change, Maximum prices, Merit Goods, Positive Externalities
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
UK graduates to pay more as repayment threshold on loans lowered
Calculate the percentage decrease in the salary threshold for repayment of student loans from £27,295 to £25,000
The cap on tuition fees represents a maximum price. Draw a diagram to show how a maximum price works
Higher education is a merit good. Evaluate whether the market will be more prone to failure as graduates are asked to pay more
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published