It’s easy for our identities to look like checkboxes: white and black, woman and man, young and old. How do we speak about the communities we belong to without the weight of entirely representing them? Lilah speaks with Jason Mott, author of the National Book Award shortlisted novel Hell of a Book, about race, identity, masculinity and more. Plus, we go sneaker shopping with style columnist Rob Armstrong to dissect the unspoken rules of men’s fashion.



Links from the episode:


Robert’s style guide on sneakers for middle-aged men: https://www.ft.com/content/7e2a31d5-b456-4e02-9b4f-9b80531f470e 


Rob’s day job, the Unhedged newsletter on markets and Wall Street: https://www.ft.com/content/31374c59-deb0-4b62-a9b2-f56ecb78e4d8 


The FT’s video on the $6bn sneaker industry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez2cg-xo1L4 


Jason Mott’s novel, Hell of A Book: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/670375/hell-of-a-book-by-jason-mott/ 


