Brace yourself, it’s a busy morning for earnings today.

EasyJet is the latest airline to flag the disruptive impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which blew the aviation recovery off course in December. But easyJet said there had been a “sustained step change” in bookings since the UK government removed pre-departure testing earlier this month, with plans for restriction-free travel ahead of the school holidays next month giving a further boost. It predicted a return to near 2019 levels of capacity by the summer.

Performance picked up in October and November, easyJet said, with planes more packed than before. That momentum halted in December and is expected to affect the current quarter too, the airline added. But its loss for last quarter was almost half of the same period last year and operating cash burn was “significantly” lower, it said.

Briefly

Drinks giant Diageo reported a 23 per cent rise in half-year operating profits as consumers have switched alcohol consumption towards spirits and proved willing to spend on more expensive brands that come at higher margins.

White goods retailer AO World is to conduct a strategic review of its German business after facing intensifying competition, higher marketing costs and constrained supply. Revenues at the ecommerce group fell 14 per cent year-on-year in the latest quarter, with sales in Germany down 24 per cent.

It has been a bleak period for retail landlords, but Hammerson, the group behind Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre, said that adjusted earnings would now be towards the upper end of its forecast range, at between £75m and £80m.

Bootmaker Dr Martens highlights the shift of brands to selling direct to their customers rather than through wholesalers: in the company’s third quarter so-called “DTC” revenues rose 33 per cent from last year. Overall revenues rose 11 per cent in the quarter, with in-store sales up more than 70 per cent and ecommerce sales 16 per cent higher.

The UK competition watchdog has launched a probe into the music streaming market and in particular the roles played by record labels and music streaming services.

UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as the semiconductor shortage drove factories to cut or pause production while awaiting parts, the motor lobby group said. And more bad news for motorists: rising energy costs will increase the pressure on UK car manufacturers to lift prices this year, Peter Campbell reports.

High street bank TSB, which is owned by Spanish lender Sabadell, returned to profit last year as improving economic conditions led to lower loan impairments and the property market boom drove record mortgage lending.

In people moves, Whitbread has a new CFO (internal candidate Hemant Patel), and one of the founding members of the management team at St James’s Place wealth management, Ian Gascoigne, is retiring after more than 30 years at the group.

Also out today are updates from Saga, IG Group, 3i, Fevertree, Euromoney, and estate agent Foxtons, which said adjusted operating profits would be at the top end of market expectations (at around £7m).

Beyond the Square Mile

Pre-tax profits at Deutsche Bank’s investment bank almost halved in the final quarter of last year, Olaf Storbeck reports, hit by falling trading revenue, soaring costs and higher provisions for bad loans.

Samsung Electronics predicted stronger global demand for tech devices this year after posting its highest fourth-quarter operating profit in four years but still disappointing analysts, Song Jung-a reports from Seoul. Memory chips remain the main driver of earnings, but the South Korean company warned supply chain disruptions were still a risk.

Australian oil and gas group Woodside Petroleum is quitting Myanmar, James Fernyhough reports from Melbourne, citing continuing political instability and human rights abuses in the south-east Asian country. Pressure has been building on multinationals to boycott it since last February’s coup.

Chinese tech stocks have led Asian markets lower in the wake of yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting, when chair Jay Powell refused to rule out a string of aggressive rate rises. Ecommerce group Alibaba fell 5.5 per cent, food delivery company Meituan dropped 3.9 per cent and the Hang Seng tech index was 3.5 per cent lower.

But Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution made a strong debut in South Korea. Its shares almost doubled from its IPO price when trading opened overnight. LG’s battery business is now South Korea’s second-most valuable company.

My pick for the day isn’t a comment piece, but it is well worth a read from one of the FT’s highest profile columnists. John Gapper tells the twisted tale of the battle between Norway’s AutoStore and the UK’s Ocado in this magazine piece on a remote village, a world-changing invention and the epic legal fight that followed.

