Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

When you’re stuck at the bottom of a deep, dark hole and someone throws you a rope, take it. Lonmin, the world’s third-largest platinum producer, has been crippled by falling metal prices, high costs and violent labour unrest. Shares have lost 90 per cent of their value since 2015. Shareholders should grab gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater’s £285m offer with both hands.

Granted, the deal marks a feeble end to Lonmin’s century of business. Once the London and Rhodesian Mining and Land Company, it rose to become a global conglomerate in the 1980s before focusing on platinum. Less than a decade ago, Xstrata pitched a takeover at £33 per share.

Sibanye’s all-share deal values Lonmin shares at around £1. That is a healthy 57 per cent premium on Lonmin’s closing price on Wednesday. Lonmin shareholders will receive 0.967 new shares in a gold and platinum producer with the cash flow needed to invest in operations. Lonmin is no position to haggle. Investors will not stomach another equity issue and although it avoided breaching banking covenants, it is barely breaking even. A failed attempt at mechanisation for deep underground mining has left its costs high and margins wafer thin. Hopes that platinum prices will recover are fading. Prices are down 2.5 per cent this year to about $882 an ounce.

Lonmin has run out of options.

The speed with which Sibanye is racking up acquisitions has caught some off-guard. And Sibanye got a decent deal, if it can extract the savings it has promised. It has estimated £83m of cost savings by 2021 and £30m per year in the decade afterwards.

The real change will come if Sibanye eventually reduces Lonmin’s capacity, taking a sizeable chunk of supply out of the market and supporting a price rise. This is not expected to happen until 2025 — a date far into the future, true. But if regulators and shareholders give the nod, Sibanye’s deal will end up benefiting the wider platinum industry even more than Lonmin shareholders.