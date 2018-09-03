The UK’s new command centre for fighting economic crime will begin operations this autumn, as the government seeks to counter the City of London’s growing reputation as a haven for illegal money.

The creation of the national economic crime centre, which will sit within the National Crime Agency, was announced in December 2017 as part of a reboot of the government’s anti-corruption strategy.

The NCA estimates that more than £90bn of criminal money washes through the UK each year.

Nigel Kirby, deputy director of the NCA, said on Monday the economic crime centre would officially start work on October 31 with a staff of about 55 and an initial budget of approximately £6m.

While most of its members will come from the NCA, it will also include representatives from the Serious Fraud Office, HM Revenue & Customs, the City of London Police and the Financial Conduct Authority, as well as officers from police forces around the country.

Mr Kirby told the Cambridge Economic Crime Symposium there were also plans to involve representatives from the private sector, including accounting firms and trade bodies, which might be able to help identify illegal economic behaviour, as well as academia. “There is a lot of brainpower out there I want to harness,” he added.

The template for the economic crime centre is the joint money laundering intelligence task force, a multi-agency body set up in 2016 that works with a core group of about 15 banks to understand how criminals, corrupt foreign officials and terrorists use the UK’s financial system to launder and conceal their wealth.

The establishment of the economic crime centre follows a government review of the various organisations fighting white-collar crime, with a particular focus on the SFO.

Prime minister Theresa May had waged a long-running campaign to have the anti-fraud agency folded into the NCA, but critics said such a move would hamper the UK’s ability to fight high-level bribery, fraud and corruption.

As well as launching its own investigations, the SFO, which answers to the attorney-general’s office, rather than the Home Office, has the power to prosecute suspected criminals.

Although the SFO has survived as an independent entity, the economic crime centre will be able to direct it to carry out investigations.

Lisa Osofsky, giving her first public speech as head of the SFO on Monday, said she had been assured of the anti-fraud agency’s “independence and prominence” by the attorney-general’s office when she applied for the role, and expected that to continue for the duration of her five-year term.

But Ms Osofsky, a former US prosecutor, promised to collaborate with other organisations in the UK and around the world in an effort to make Britain “an inhospitable place for criminals to do business”.