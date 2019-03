Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk announces a price cut to $35,000 for the Model 3, retailer Gap reveals plans to split itself in two, HBO’s Richard Plepler quits in the wake of the AT&T takeover, and Israel’s attorney general intends to indict prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges. Then the FT’s Hannah Kuchler tells us about the US biotech startup that’s raising money for research into ending genetic diseases.