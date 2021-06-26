Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK eased travel to several holiday destinations this week, but will they welcome British tourists? And when are vaccination passports being introduced? Plus we reflect on five years since the Brexit referendum and how it has reshaped the country, its economy and the political parties. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Anand Menon. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity.

