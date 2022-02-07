© Priscillia Saada

Giorgio Armani resin bijoux and thread vest, £6,400, handmade printed silk top, £2,900, double georgette trousers (just seen), £1,500, resin and crystal earrings, £840, and long multiwire crystal and tubular tape necklace, £1,100. Thebe Magugu merino wool and feather gloves, POA

© Priscillia Saada

Louis Vuitton silk dress, POA. Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini viscose knitted top, £240, and matching trousers (just seen), £345. Abra leather boots, €680. Alan Crocetti acetate sunglasses, €415. Colombe d’Humières silver and glass pearl #207 single earring, €600

© Priscillia Saada

Hermès cotton poplin dress, £2,600. Hugo Kreit liquid chrome resin Coral Twist earrings, €370. Nina Ricci spongy cotton shoes, £575. Rokh polyester gloves, POA. Simone Wild tulle socks, €35

© Priscillia Saada

Alexander McQueen polyfaille corset dress, £3,200. Ester Manas mesh top, €240. Bottega Veneta suede Wardrobe 03 shoes, £620. D’Heygere silver Flower single ear cuff, €210. Colombe d’Humières silver and glass pearl #1034 necklace, €850. Coperni leather Ring Swipe bag, £305

© Priscillia Saada

Loewe cotton ribbed jersey and metal plate dress, £11,150, and leather Candle sandals, POA. Courrèges chain Maxi Logo earrings, €850. Y/Project silver and pink-brass bracelet, €390

© Priscillia Saada

Rokh feather top, POA. Loro Piana silk and cotton shorts, €980. Marie Lichtenberg gold Coco Heart necklace, €3,900. Colombe d’Humières silver rings, €650 each

© Priscillia Saada

Bottega Veneta leather Wardrobe 03 coat, £5,595, and suede sandals, £620. Mansur Gavriel leather bag, £395

© Priscillia Saada

Fendi feather coat, £15,900, and silk trousers, £1,690. Courrèges acetate sunglasses, POA. Sisi Joia gold and recycled glass Fleur earrings, €68. Abra leather bag, €500.

© Priscillia Saada

Giorgio Armani resin bijoux and thread vest, £6,400, silk top, £2,900, double georgette trousers, £1,500, leather sandals, £790 and resin and crystal earrings, £840. Simone Wild nylon trousers, €135. Thebe Magugu merino wool and feather gloves, POA

Model, Fanta Fofana at Identity Changed. Casting directors, Daniel von der Graf and Andrea Prato. Hair, Stéphanie Farouze at Artists Unit. Make-up, Caroline Fenouille at Bryant Artists. Photographer’s assistant, Renaud Morin. Stylist’s assistant, Sara Caherec. Production, Paf Paf. Special thanks to Isabelle Morange and Marie José Lestrade