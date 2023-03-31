17 buys that’ll have you in stitches
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Shopping and gifts news every morning.
Ferragamo leather Sella necklace, £405, farfetch.com
Louis Vuitton denim jacket, £2,230
Chloé wool-mix dress, £2,030
Jigsaw suede Heckfield tote, £195
Magda Butrym denim jeans, £410, luisaviaroma.com
Nanushka patent alt-leather and crochet Origami tote, £795
Proenza Schouler leather lug‑soled combat boots, £398, coggles.com
Sonora Boots suede cowboy boots, £555, printemps.com
Lostine brass and leather Grace wall sconce, $1,145, 1stdibs.com
Bottega Veneta leather Cassette bag, £2,780
Holzweiler recycled polyester Erina miniskirt, £200, harrods.com
Isabel Marant leather Lecce belt, £280
Marricreo steel and eco-leather squeezer, £135, artemest.com
Maison Margiela silk and wool-mix multi-panel dress, £5,405, farfetch.com
Cormio leather trousers, £744, modesens.com
Hermès H cashmere Pythagore pillow, £970
Rud Rasmussen 1960s leather safari chairs by Kaare Klint, £3,935 for set of two, pamono.co.uk
Comments