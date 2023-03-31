Aylin Bayhan

Ferragamo leather Sella necklace, £405, farfetch.com

Louis Vuitton denim jacket, £2,230 

Chloé wool-mix dress, £2,030

Jigsaw suede Heckfield tote, £195

Magda Butrym denim jeans, £410, luisaviaroma.com

Nanushka patent alt-leather and crochet Origami tote, £795

Proenza Schouler leather lug‑soled combat boots, £398, coggles.com

Sonora Boots suede cowboy boots, £555, printemps.com

Lostine brass and leather Grace wall sconce, $1,145, 1stdibs.com

Bottega Veneta leather Cassette bag, £2,780

Holzweiler recycled polyester Erina miniskirt, £200, harrods.com

Isabel Marant leather Lecce belt, £280

Marricreo steel and eco-leather squeezer, £135, artemest.com

Maison Margiela silk and wool-mix multi-panel dress, £5,405, farfetch.com

Cormio leather trousers, £744, modesens.com

Hermès H cashmere Pythagore pillow, £970

Rud Rasmussen 1960s leather safari chairs by Kaare Klint, £3,935 for set of two, pamono.co.uk

