Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future hung in the balance as Israeli voters delivered another inconclusive election result, with no clear path to a majority for either the four-term prime minister’s Likud, or his rivals in the Blue and White Party, exit polls run by Israeli television channels said.

The exit polls — official results will take hours to tally — indicate Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party winning either 33 or 32 seats, while the Blue and White Party, led by the popular, but politically inexperienced ex-chief of the military, Benny Gantz, were neck to neck with an equal haul predicted.

Final results aren’t expected until Wednesday morning, and the exit polls have had a wide margin of error in the past.

Mr Netanyahu and his allies were closer to a majority than the Blue and White alliance, with either 56 or 57 seats, but if the polls are accurate in predicting that one potential coalition partner, the racist, Anti-Arab Jewish Power party did not cross the 3.25 per cent of the national vote threshold, he has run out of traditional allies with which to form a government.

That leaves Avigdor Lieberman, a one-time ally of Mr Netanyahu’s who broke with the prime minister over concessions to the religious ultra-orthodox minority, in the coveted role of kingmaker. His Yisrael Beiteinu party, which ran an election seeking the support of secular rightwingers, will win between 8 and 11 seats.

He has said, without making a final decision, that he would prefer a unity government between the parties, as long as it vowed to curb the political power of the ultra-orthodox to keep their men from serving in the military. The two ultra-orthodox parties have together won either 16 or 17 seats, the polls said.

“I want to lower everyone’s expectations,” Yisrael Beiteinu MK Eli Avidar told the Hahadashot television channel. “We aren’t going to join a narrow right-wing government or a narrow leftwing government.”

Other centrist and left wing parties could win about a dozen seats, bringing the Blue and White Party and it’s potential allies to about 44 or 45 seats, according to the exit polls.

The Arab Joint List, reunited after a dismal showing in April polls, won either 11 or 12 seats, but the Blue and White Party leadership has ruled out sitting in government with them.

Mr Lieberman is expected to exact a dear price for his support, in prior governments with Mr Netanyahu, he has served as defence minister and as foreign minister — with 11 seats, he is expected to ask for more cabinet positions before choosing which way to lean.

It seems likely that he will try and force a split in the Blue and White Alliance, which shares its leadership between three retired chiefs of the military, and a centrist, middle-class issues oriented party called Yesh Atid, to broker a so-called unity government as coalition talks continue for months.

“The first person who says they will form a unity government without the ultra-orthodox will get our recommendation,” said Oded Forer, a member of parliament for Yisrael Beiteinu.

Israel was forced into a second election this year when Mr Netanyahu failed to clinch Mr Lieberman’s support in April polls, which left him and his rightwing coalition allies one seat short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Both leaders had clashed over how best to respond to aggression from Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, and the influence that the ultra-orthodox minority has wielded over Mr Netanyahu’s coalitions for at least the last decade.

The four-time prime minister — Israel’s longest serving — then embarked on a divisive campaign, falsely accusing Arab Israelis of widescale electoral fraud and wooing the Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power, into his coalition plans. If the exit polls prove wrong, and Otzma Yehudit makes it into parliament, it will propel Mr Netanyahu to either 60 or 61 seats.

In the final days of the campaign, Mr Netanyahu drew on his relationship with US President Donald Trump to offer Israeli settlers a crucial enticement, the annexation of large parts of the West Bank in order to stymie the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state.

And in a frantic last day of electioneering, Mr Netanyahu criss-crossed the country, blaring hoarse warnings from a handheld loudspeaker that Arab voters were heading to the polls in numbers, and breaking local election laws by giving interviews to rightwing radio stations, until told by the election authorities to stop.

It was part of a long-successful campaign to get right-wing voters to vote in large numbers by sparking panic that a centrist or left-wing government could take hold after 10 years of his premiership.

His efforts appear to have at least partially backfired, by increasing turnout for the Arab Joint List, which could emerge as the third-largest party in parliament, or in the case of a unity government, as the largest opposition party.

It’s still unclear how voters responded to the possibility of an indictment for corruption that continues to haunt Mr Netanyahu. He will appear in front of the attorney-general in October for a final hearing before an indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust is widely expected to be issued.

Mr Netanyahu had planned to fast-track an immunity clause through the Knesset to shield himself and other members of the Israeli parliament from prosecution if he had been able to form a coalition.

With that outcome now unlikely, Mr Netanyahu will be in the middle of coalition talks while awaiting a ruling from the attorney-general on whether or not he intends to proceed to a trial. He has already exacted a vow from Likud lawmakers that they will not abandon him.

“There won’t be an ouster of Netanyahu,” long-term Likud leader Miri Regev told Hahadashot television channel. “We all stand behind Netanyahu.”